It was a controversial start to the week for the American actress Emma RobertsWell, your work colleague, Angelica Rossrevealed that during the recording of the series ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ she behaved transphobically towards her, but everything seems to have been fixed.

Angelica revealed that during a casual conversation she had with Roberts, he called her as a man, despite being a trans woman, and that marked her, as well as her fans, who said they were disappointed with her behavior. Now, it is revealed that both have made peace.

The American trans actress, Angelica Rossrevealed through her social networks that Emma Roberts called her privately to apologize and accept that her behavior was not that of an ‘ally’, launching an important petition.

After the call she received from Emma, ​​Angelica openly asked her to do better social work and provide fair support through her different platforms, showing that they have made up after almost four years without speaking.

Emma Roberts She has not commented on the accusations she received from Angelica Ross on her social networks, although it has cost her a large number of fans, because many considered her an ally of the LGBT+ community, until now.

