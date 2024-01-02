Between tweets about new resolutions and festive images, yesterday, New Year's Day, the news that Rosalía had stopped smoking went viral on social networks. The singer herself announced it on New Year's Eve with a selfie in which she was holding a cigarette. “Purpose of the year: last 'sigarrito' of the year,” she wrote. That night, as she documented in her stories Instagram, she had the time like half of Spain: with her friends at home, dedicated to karaoke singing Estopa and Miguel Bosé. But there was an image that has gone unnoticed until today.

In the carousel of images that Rosalía uploaded to say goodbye to 2023 and which already has almost a million and a half 'likes', the artist appeared in one of them sleepy in bed, looking at her mobile phone and with a book on the bedside table. evening.

“Good morning, Rosalía, may 'The House of Strength' by Angélica Liddell be with you,” tweeted the publishing house La Uña Rota, which published the playwright's text in 2011, for which Liddell won the national prize for Dramatic Literature. Next year. As expected, fans have begun to praise the choice on the social network. “It wasn't the news I knew I needed to start the year off right,” tweeted one of them.

It may not be a coincidence that Rosalía uploaded this seemingly spontaneous image. 'The house of strength' revolutionized the national theater at the time and established Liddell as a unique playwright both in her approach to the great universal themes and in her staging: supported by Chekhov's 'The Three Sisters', this time transferred to Mexico, the Catalan author explores the enormous damage that men cause to women, a stark portrait of patriarchy and its idea of ​​love as possession. Given the news that the artist has had to star in throughout the last half of the year, the choice to publish a photograph with said text, even if it is spontaneous, will give wings to her fans, always willing to analyze every last gesture of the singer. .

Without going any further, two summers ago the Anagrama publishing house had to publish on Twitter which book the Catalan woman was reading, who uploaded an image of her feet in which a back cover also appeared with the publisher's characteristic yellow color. It was 'On earth we are fleetingly great', by the Vietnamese Ocean Vuong, and which narrates the raw experiences of a young migrant and homosexual. This summer, after their breakup, another image on her Instagram revealed that she was reading 'Feminism past and present', by Camile Paglia, although the artist, in a live broadcast on the social network last July, said that then she was reading 'Water and Jabón', the treatise on the involuntary elegance of the journalist Marta D. Riezu and which, although it was already a success, sold out after the artist's statements.

Rosalía has not managed to set up a 'prescribing' reading club like Dua Liapa or Kaia Gerber, but she is aware that her recommendations become almost commandments for thousands of followers. It would not be surprising if La Uña Rota had to print a new edition of 'The House of Strength'. Nor that the singer is leaving clues about any collaboration or future plan. We do not know if the artist and Angélica Liddell know each other, but we do know, for example, that both already collaborated on Niño de Elche's latest album, 'Flamenco. Mausoleum of celebration, love and death'.