Laugh at Shakira’s spite songs. Of the Desperate of Rosalía and all the hits of heartbreak that you have heard lately. In his new show, Voodoo (3318) Blixen, premiered this Saturday at the festival Girona High Season, Angélica Liddell directly invokes the devil to display and turn into poetry all her wounded animal rage for almost six hours in which she demonstrates, once again, why she is the most international and influential creator of contemporary Spanish theater. A work that brought the audience to its feet even before the artist officially ended the performance and received a ten-minute ovation, although it could have been longer because the spectators were reluctant to leave their seats even though they had been there all the time. the afternoon. A full-fledged theatrical event.

More information

We say “event” not only because of the ovation or the exceptional duration of the show. In three decades of career, Angélica Liddell has been cheered on stages around the world and her productions are not usually short: The house of strength, The piece that elevated her in Europe and for which she received the National Prize for Dramatic Literature in 2012, already lasted five hours. Voodoo (3318) Blixen It is an “event” because it is a major work at the height, precisely, of The house of strength. A work cooked with its usual ingredients – furious monologues, visual poems and dozens of literary, aesthetic, cultural, anthropological references, all conceived and interpreted by her – but at the same time unique.

Angélica Liddell is eternally the same and at the same time always different. That is why her works are experienced as a carousel of emotions: even knowing her language well—or precisely because of that—she never knows what she is going to do in the next scene. She has self-harmed live, she has put a dildo in her vagina, she has impaled herself like Valverde de la Vera’s penitents. Few artists are able to create so much expectation just with her presence on stage. Theater for her is not representation, but ritual: it is always self-referential and really happens. “Instead of dismembering children, I write,” she says in the work.

Another of the moments of the six hours of assembly of Ángelica Liddell’s work. Luca Del Pia

Also in Voodoo (3318) Blixen. When Angelica Liddell cuts a man’s beard or braids a young woman’s beard, she really does it. Two men skin a dead hare. Two live macaws fly. A thousand red carnations, as many white ones, half a ton of rice, a slaughtered chicken. A registered notary reads and certifies the artist’s last wishes with precise instructions for her funeral: among other things, that her coffin be white and 101 cannon shots sound. The cannons will sound and a live crow will prowl the stage around that white coffin.

Of course, abandonment and spite are also real. The first of the five acts into which the show is divided begins with the artist singing in a deliberately grotesque manner the famous Ne quitte pas (Don’t leave me) by Jacques Brel and then starts off with a furious soliloquy to the point of pathos. But “crazy eye is not wrong,” he warns in a final wink.

In the second act he revels in hatred. She describes and machine-guns with words the man who deceived her with a cut-and-paste love and then abandoned her: it makes her want to go out and look for him and break her legs. In the third there are no words, but living paintings loaded with religious symbolism, others that are impossible to catch but enjoyable just the same, and references to voodoo rituals that are then performed on stage. In this part, a good part of the thirty extras who appear throughout the performance parade to form these living tableaus or serve as silent support.

The moment when a rabbit is skinned on stage in ‘Vudú (3318) Blixen’. luca del pia

Fourth act: the vindication of true love based on a real event that occurred in Madrid at Christmas 2022. Love is above all. Despite the pain or precisely because of it: that suffering is the starting point of creation. This idea is central and runs through the entire show because the artist uses as a mirror and continually invokes the writer Isak Dinesen, whose real name was Karen Blixen, who they say said she sold her soul to the devil in exchange for being able to turn it into a literary work. each of their experiences.

The fifth act is titled I call to death. At 57 years old, after witnessing the deterioration and death of both of her parents in recent years, Ángelica Liddell begins with a warning with a dark stage and a voice from beyond the grave: all that remains from now on is decadence and death. A devastating monologue that left a good part of the audience devastated. Better to accept it and prepare your own funeral.

This is the prosaic and simple summary of the true journey towards death that Angélica Liddell proposes to us in this work.. In the company of the devil and without skipping any of life’s horrors, but not its beauties either. This is the show: horrible and beautiful at the same time.

The premiere of Voodoo (3318) Blixen It was one of the highlights of the week that the Girona Season Alta festival dedicates to programmers with presentations of avant-garde works that could be contracted for national or international tours. Also seen were the latest works by Rodrigo García, Roger Bernat, the duo Nao Albet-Marcel Borràs, the companies Cabosanroque, La Veronal and Hotel Colectiu Escánico and the Argentine creator Marina Otero, who is precisely the one who tends to fit into the line of work of Angélica Liddell for her monologue style and the self-referential nature of her shows. “I write so as not to commit suicide,” she says in Love me, scheduled in Girona.

Angélica Liddell’s shadow is long.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe

Babelia The literary news analyzed by the best critics in our weekly newsletter RECEIVE IT

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_