“My blood speaks to me in Spanish,” sings Angelica Garcia on “Red Moon Rising,” a track from her 2016 debut album, “Medicine for Birds.” The lyrics turned out to be prophetic.

She was thinking about the legacy of her maternal grandparents, who are from Mexico and El Salvador, and the musical heritage her parents carried on. Garcia’s second album, “Cha Cha Palace,” released in 2020, delved even deeper into what it meant to be a Chicana who was raised bicultural in California.

“One day I showed my grandmother ‘Cha Cha Palace,’” Garcia, 30, said from his apartment in Los Angeles. “And I realized that I had made this whole record about growing up in the woods, and she didn’t even understand it. I just realized that I’m missing out on a whole aspect of my culture and my people because of the language I choose to write in.”

Garcia’s new album, “Gemelo,” expands on both his lineage and ambitions, and features lyrics in Spanish. True to its title, its songs are filled with dualities: angels and demons, pain and healing, dreams and realities. The album opens with a somber choral titled “Reflexiones,” while on “Gemini,” Garcia sings, “I see double everywhere I go.”

Garcia grew up speaking Spanish at home with her grandparents, but said she lost it “once I entered the public education system.”

“I think the most daring thing I ever did was write in Spanish as a Chicana,” she said, adding, “Some people were like, ‘Your Spanish is really bad, don’t do it, it’s embarrassing. ’ And then there are other people who are like, ‘To hell with Spanish, it’s the language of the colonizer. ’”

However, she explained, “I just realized that this is something I want to do. With any music I make from now on, I’m going to write in both languages ​​— or all three if you count Spanglish.”

“Gemelo” began amid isolation and introspection due to the pandemic. “I was putting a lot of effort and intention into understanding where I came from and where my family came from,” García recalled.

One of the first songs she came up with was “Juanita”; it came to her as “a gift,” she said. It’s an electronic cumbia — a fundamental Latin American rhythm — with lyrics about a mystical encounter. It wasn’t until after she had composed it that she learned that one of her great-grandmothers was named Juanita.

Garcia grew up surrounded by music, singing and harmonizing with her family. Her mother had a music career in the 1990s, billed as Angélica; her stepfather worked in the artist and repertoire division, though he later became an Episcopal priest. Some of her most important lessons came from her mother, who was immersed in the volatile emotionality of Mexican ranchera music.

“His way of teaching me was simply to make me start over,” Garcia said.

“Gemelo” is an album of catharsis, about what García calls “cycles of grief.”

In “Color de Dolor,” she sings about the inspiration that comes from sorrow: “Even though I will never cut off my pain/I paint it full of color.”

Garcia said music has always been “the only place where I could say exactly what I thought. All my life, I’ve just tried to go where the music called me.”

He smiled and pointed to his head. “It’s very noisy in here.”