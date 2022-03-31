Sinaloa.- Al PAS They are not worried about those who leave and if they do, it shows that they were never there, “let them worry about where they are going, we have loyal people, men and women who work and are proud to be passistas,” said the secretary general of this political party Angélica Díaz de Cuén, in response to the resignation of Luz Verónica Avilés Rochín from the parliamentary group of the Sinaloense Party and his incorporation to Morena, who sent him the message that the person who “is not loyal to the one who helped him get there, will not be loyal to anyone.”

Regrettably, personal interests end up changing wills and convictions, he pointed out.

Time has always proven right to those who remain in this project, because they work every day for the people of Sinaloa, and do politics to serve PAS, with identity, purpose and gratitude, and all of this is something that citizens value when giving their vote, he commented.

“For example, in 2021 the people trusted us, in the Sinaloense Party, and it was thanks to the people who came out to vote for PAS, we won 8 deputies, 6 municipal presidencies, 5 syndicates in procurement and 34 councilors. In the same way, we co-govern the state government, directly heading 2 secretaries and various positions in the municipal governments”, he explained.

He added that “in the Sinaloense Party we are preparing the field to work on it, our goal is 2024, we only need those who are really worthwhile to stay so that everything raised and planned happens as it should be.”