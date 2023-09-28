To the Big Brother, Angelica Baraldi she is one of the most popular and talked about protagonists. Inside the most spied on house in Italy, Gieffina became the protagonist of unpublished statements regarding her family, in particular her mother. Let’s find out all the details together.

His accomplice participation on the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini, Angelica Baraldi has been causing a lot of discussion over the last few hours. Recently, gieffina ended up at the center of the gossip because of some confessions issued by herself regarding her mother.

While he was in gardenengaged in a conversation with her roommates, Angelica revealed that, in the past, a famous Italian singer had in love of his mother. We are talking about Vasco Rossi:

And nothing, Vasco Rossi fell in love with my mother, they went out for a while. She was 16 and he was 26, ten years of difference is a lot, so when he went to pick her up from school she was very ashamed. He had ice-colored eyes, he showed me some photos. One day he tells her to get in the car that he had to make her hear something and puts on her cassette with the song Susanna that he had written for her..

However, gieffina’s mother did not reciprocate theaffection and fell in love with the best friend of Vasco:

And she fell in love with her best friend, her fellow DJ Daniele. So Susi abandoned Vasco, he took it badly, he was upset, poor guy, quite a bit, also because she then went with her best friend. But Daniele was my mother’s first true love, they were together for three years.

It’s not all. Thanks to relationship between her mother and Vasco Rossi, Baraldi had theoccasion to meet the Italian singer: