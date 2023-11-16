In an interview, the boyfriend of Angelica Baraldi released some statements giving details on why he didn’t kiss his girlfriend during the last episode of Big Brother. Let’s find out all the details together.

Angelica Baraldi, during the most recent episode of Big Brotherreceived a pleasant surprise from Riccardo Romagnoli. The girl had expressed a lack of him during her time on the reality show. Thanks to the surprise, the two had theopportunity to meet and meet again.

During the comparison, however, one detail did not escape the eyes of the viewers: the missed kiss between Riccardo and Angelica. Riccardo addressed this issue during the interview, explaining that the reason of this gesture lies in the difficulties he experiences in expressing his feelings in public:

I came in because I wanted to say some things to Angelica, about which I had thought a lot. I had little time to say so much. I must admit that in that context the kiss did not come to me as the first gesture because I was concentrated on transferring all my positivity to her[…] I am a guy who often struggles to express his feelings in public and, in fact, if someone were to meet me and Angelica on the street they wouldn’t see us kissing or holding hands because our things are private and we like to do them when no one sees us . In front of millions of spectators it was a bit complex for me, I don’t think I’m the only one in Italy who has problems expressing what he feels.

Subsequently, it was raised thesubject concerning the relationship between Angelica and Mirko Brunetti. Regarding this, Romagnoli declared that he does not have any malice or concerntrying to dispel any doubts:

I know Angelica well and I know that there is no malice in what she does. She cares a lot about true friendship and is often attracted to the male character side because she finds more frankness than her, points of argument that perhaps make her more at ease than her. And when you have a friendship with a man, if you want to see things with malice, everything is misunderstood. However, this is not the case with her, I have never had any doubts about it. […] I am sure of what I am giving to Angelica, I have great faith in how she behaves and I don’t see anything wrong with it.

Finally, aintriguing hypothesis: the marriage proposal from Riccardo to Angelica live on the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini. The boy did not rule out the possibility of this event: