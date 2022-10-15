Mexico.- The social networks Every day they put the most beautiful on the platform in the path of users, in many cases charming figures with great attributes shine, but there are also those who give it a different use but who achieve the same thing with just a photo of their face. such is the case of the Cuban Livia Brito who left aside her statuesque figure to now show her angelic face.

It was through your account Instagram where the also influencer published her charming image. Livia Brito decided that it was a great moment to give something new to her fans and she has achieved it in a spectacular way. In the publication, the Televisa actress is seen very smiling and quite happy with what has been enough to captivate her followers.

“The time we enjoy is the true time lived, baby of light, never stop enjoying every second that life gives us,” reads the publication that has already reached thousands of likes, specifically 211 thousand reactions that are increasing every time. Well, there are those who admire details like these much more, although there are others who always prefer to see the actress in full body.

But not everything was a smile and it is well known that Livia Brito tends to surprise locals and strangers and in the same photo she was able to capture attention with other charms because she manages to see part of her Swimwear where he had previously modeled it and now he has become one of the most captivating of his followers.