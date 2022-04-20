The cartoonist Angeli announced this Wednesday (20.Apr.2022) that he ended his career for health reasons. He worked at the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo for nearly 50 years.

He was diagnosed with aphasia, a neurodegenerative disease. The condition affects language, impairing the ability to speak or express oneself verbally, to write and to understand, whether speaking or reading.

“It is in a mixture of emotion and sadness and also pride that he [Angeli] bids farewell to this space that was, for decades, a window for readers to observe the indescribable talent of one of the greatest artists that Brazil has”says the statement released on his profile on social networks.

With a punk aesthetic, the cartoonist’s strips were published daily between 1983 and 2016 in the newspaper. He started collaborating with Folha de S.Paulo in 1973.



Angeli has more than 50 years of career as a cartoonist

Despite the farewell, Angeli will leave in a published legacy. In addition to the artist’s books already available, Companhia das Letras is preparing a wide selection of works, in honor of his 50-year career.

Curated by André Conti and Carolina Guaycuru, the artist’s wife, the material will bring together around 1,000 works, from newspaper and magazine strips to the cartoonist’s illustrations. The project is expected to be published in 2 volumes in 2022.

Angeli published his 1st work at the age of 14 in the extinct magazine Senhor. Besides the Folha de S.Paulothe artist also had works published by the magazines linusfrom Milan; El Viborafrom Barcelona; Humorfrom Buenos Aires, and in the newspaper News Diaryfrom Lisbon.