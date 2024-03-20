Mazatlán.- Venados Basketball could not at home when starting series against the Mexico City Angels who came out with the victory in their favor from the Lobo Dome, by score of 107-97

The Angeles quintet took advantage in the first quarter with a resounding score in their favor of 36-21.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Actions

Daquan Bracey was the one who led the visiting offensivealong with Johnny Hughes, as well as William Yoakuk who was valuable in three-point shots.

For Mazatlán, Alonzo Stafford and Robert Whitfield with a couple of triples, managed to make themselves noticed on offense.

For the second quarter the script did not change much, The score was 27-25 in favor of Angeles to go to halftime 63-45.

Once again Xavier White was important for the home side with several points in the third quarter. The North American's determination to win the rebounds under the boards and in the paint area was able to give the Mazatlans several points.

The third set ended with a slight advantage for Venados, by a score of 21-19, but the partial score was still clear in favor of Ángeles.

Alonzo Stafford was key again in bringing down rebounds and despite starting as a substitute, Nicolás Paletta made an outstanding contribution to the offense.

The capital residents had Daquan Bracey and Johnny Hughes inspired until the end.

Mazatlán continued to fight and managed to shorten the deficit to less than 10 points.

Again Xavier White had a 20+ point game or moreIn the end the score was tight, Venados took the lead and with good actions by Terrence Thompson and Nicolás Paletta the Mazatlán team dreamed for a moment of the epic, but it was not enough.

Featured

Xavier White with 20 points and Nicolás Paletta with 17 They were the most notable for Venados. Daquan Bracey with 27 points, followed by Johnny Hughes and Vander Blue both 19, they stood out for Ángeles.

Today the second of the series will be played at 8:00 p.m.