Maria de los Angeles Sacnun, national senator of the Frente de Todos for Santa Fe, considered this Sunday that the debate over face-to-face classes in the middle of the second wave of coronavirus infections “is a minor discussion.”

“The discussion of presence in the educational field seems like a minor discussion to me. It does not seem to me that it is the centrality in Argentine politics, “he said during an interview with Radio Con Vos.

He even analyzed that the ruling party is “failing to enter the discussions proposed by the opposition“and has” overvalued some discussions that are implanted. “

“It seems to me too mediocre get on the train of a discussion armed by (Horacio) Rodríguez Larreta and installed in the framework of a launch of the electoral campaign, ”he accused.

Moreover, ignoring large demonstrations of parents throughout Argentina, including your own provinceSacnun said that “these are not discussions that are taking place in the interior of the country.”

This statement is striking, when in the capital of Santa Fe, as in Rosario and Rafaela, there were parent marches protesting the move to virtual education.

“In some cases they occur because the political scaffolding is built that, many times, arrives from Buenos Aires to the interior”He insisted.

The legislator added that “for weeks that presence has been discussed yes or presence no, as if it were the centrality of the problems that crosses the country ”.

“There are other issues that are fundamental to talk about education in the midst of the pandemic, you have to lower contagiousness and prevent deaths”, He stated.

For Sacnun, the focus should be on the debate on “the educational budget and the conditions in which teachers work, or if all children have access to connectivity “, because you have to” think about the pandemic, but also the post-pandemic “,

However, the topics he proposes have not been proposed for the governing coalition of which she is a part as senator.

“Instead of being part of or being functional to these discussions, beyond having to give them, we have to give the great discussions of the country. Build a great national project, propose the take-off of Argentina and inaugurate the post-pandemic, despite the fact that we are in the middle of the second wave, “he stressed.

Meanwhile, there are places in the country where children and adolescents carry more than a year without attending school. Countless cases of connectivity problems to sustain virtuality, school dropouts and learning difficulties have also been reported.

