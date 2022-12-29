Diletta Miatello, a 51-year-old former traffic warden, is accused of killing her mother and killing her father

What happened in the province of Padua, precisely in San Martino di Lupari, is shocking. An elderly mother, called Angela Sarto lost her life at the hands of her 51-year-old daughter, Diletta Miatello. On the other hand, the 89-year-old father, Giorgio Miatello, who is currently hospitalized at the end of his life, was seriously injured.

The eldest daughter of the two elders immediately pointed the finger at Diletta Miatello, Clear. It would have been the latter to find the two lifeless bodies. The mother in the bedroom, while the father downstairs. Hit both with a blunt object, a scene that Chiara does not will never forget.

Diletta Miatello, 51, was moved back to her parents’ house after the divorce with the husband and the custody of the child to the father. She is a former traffic warden, who is no longer able to find employment and who, according to his sister, suffers from psychological instability.

Diletta Miatello tracked down by the police

After the investigations, the Carabinieri agents managed to find the woman thanks to the surveillance cameras in the area. However, the suspect has not yet confessed to the crime.

Investigators are certain that it is not a robbery gone wrong or a murder and attempted suicide. The murder weapon has not yet been found either, but they are certain that it is a blunt object.

The lead that the investigators are following concerns a economic motive. The domestic worker of the two elderly people said that the father had difficulty walking following an accident and was unable to withdraw money.

Thus, when Diletta understood that they could not give her any money, she could have lost my head. The maid said that when she arrived at her house that Tuesday morning, Diletta pushed her away, telling her that her mother and father were still sleeping.

After the crime, she turned off her cell phone and fled in her Fiat Panda. She has booked a hotel room for two days, but thanks to the license plate of her vehicle, the agents traced her shortly after.