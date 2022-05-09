Angela Tiraboschi was 112 years old. There Italy’s oldest woman died at a decidedly important age, given the candles on her latest birthday cake. She originally came from the province of Bergamo, she was born in 1910 and had lived through not only the two world wars, but also various pandemics, such as the Spanish and Covid.

The 112-year-old woman died in her sleep in her home in via Coghetti in Bergamo, Lombardy. On April 19th she blew out 112 candles on her birthday cake oldest woman in Italy and the longest-lived from Bergamo of all time.

Angela Tiraboschi was born on April 19, 1910 in Oltre il Colle, in the province of Bergamo. She had always been a housewife and had cheered Atalanta throughout his life. He had four children: Roberto, Maria, Luciana and Piero, all aged between 70 and 85 years.

For his birthday he had received greetings from many people, including the president of the Lombardy Region Attilio Fontanawho had spent a few words to remember the old woman, who would have turned 112 that day.

He lived in Bergamo and every summer he returned to his hometown, Beyond the Colle. This year she too would have liked to return home in the warmer months, but unfortunately she went up to heaven shortly after celebrating her birthday, dying out in her sleep.

Farewell to the oldest woman in Italy, who died in her sleep in her home in Bergamo

The woman had been unable to walk for some time: an accident had forced her into a wheelchair. But she still had determination and will to live to sell.

In the course of his life he has been able to witness really important historical events. World War I when he was still in childhood, then World War II when he was 30. Without forgetting the Spanish pandemic and today the one from Covid.