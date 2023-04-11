Her name is Angela la child without a leg that he will receive a beautiful gift. The little girl had lost her limb in an accident while she was in a restaurant. Asl Napoli 1 announces the purchase for her of one special prosthesis which will not only allow her to walk again, but also to start dancing again: the dance school was, in fact, his great passion.

Ciro Verdolivageneral manager of ASL Napoli 1, has in fact announced that the special prosthesis designed for Angela will allow her to walk, dance and even take swimming lessons again.

As far as possible, we must guarantee her a normal life. The ASL – as always happens in these cases – will make her part of her: we will take care of Angela and everything she needs.

Angela is only 7 years old and a prosthesis will not be enough, as added by the director of the ASL:

Angela is growing up and, therefore, the artificial limb will have to be replaced often but it doesn’t matter: we have already faced situations like this, we will do it again and in the best possible way. The prostheses will be changed whenever necessary: ​​Angela has already suffered too much.

Little girl without a leg will be able to walk and dance again thanks to a special prosthesis

Angela had lost her limb about a year ago. She was in a restaurant in Posillipo celebrating a First Communion. Suddenly, while she was playing in the garden chasing a balloon, a marble letter from the sign with the name of the restaurant fell on her.

The emergency room doctors could do nothing but amputate her leg. He subsequently had to undergo five surgeries in a few months, one also wrong. Now the good news of a prosthesis that will allow her to have a normal life again, to walk, run, dance and swim, as she likes to do.