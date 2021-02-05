Angela Gerónima Sureda de Santo, a historic radical leader and first mayor of Río Gallegos, died this Friday at the age of 99.

Nicknamed “Billiken” due to her fondness for educational training, she stood out from a young age and became the first woman from the capital of the province of Santa Cruz who managed to graduate as a lawyer at the University of La Plata. Over time, she became a benchmark for female leadership.

He taught for twenty years: She was a teacher and became a director in Primary School No. 1. In addition, he integrated the founding of an Association to support the secondary school, times before the National School was created in the city.

With regard to political life, she participated in the organization of the Unión Cívica Radical del Pueblo, being appointed secretary in 1957. A year later she was elected president of the Río Gallegos Committee and by 1963 she became vice-president of the Province Committee.

Since its creation in the 70s, she was president of the Radical Women’s Movement. From that place, it was his turn to welcome Raúl Alfonsín in 1974, who arrived in his capacity as leader of the new party movement “Renovation and Change”, to carry out political and social tasks.

The historic radical leader Angela Sureda died. Photo: Austral Opinion

From 1981 to 1983, it was the intendenda of Río Gallegos, where it faced a tense time due to the warlike conflict in the South Atlantic due to the proximity of the capital of Santa Cruz to the Malvinas Islands.

As mayor, she is remembered for expropriating the Costanera lands to make them recreational areas and she implemented strong public and cultural policies: she created the municipal dance school, the ceramic school and the children’s choir, among others.

Between 1985 and 1987, he held a seat as provincial deputy, while in ’89 she was elected national deputy for Santa Cruz, a pioneer in holding that position. There she actively participated in adhering to the Women’s Quota Law.

On two occasions, she tried to be governor representing the UCR. In 1987, he fell narrowly to Jaime Del Val and in 1991 to Néstor Kirchner.

Through social networks, the UCR provincial committee dismissed Sureda with a heartfelt message where he highlighted her as “one of the pioneering women in provincial politics whose path, started at the dawn of the 20th century in Río Gallegos, has strongly marked radical values, represented in their humility and empathy with the people. “