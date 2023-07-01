alvaro segovia

Ángela Segovia (Las Navas del Marqués, Ávila, 1987) publishes Jara Morta (La Una Rota), volume where poetry and prose are confused.

What do your poems talk about? Jara Morta It is a book made from a notebook that I wrote during a time when I dedicated myself to going every day to the same clearing in a forest in my town. It deals with the death of that natural landscape and is an attempt to accompany that duel with writing. It is between the diary, the story and mysticism.

Last year he published his first novel, vitalities. Has the narrative altered your poetry? Right now I am in a moment in which I am interested in exploring the narrative part of my writing from forms close to the novel. That’s why when I write poems I like to go to the opposite place, take away the narrative, make them more elliptical. I really enjoy that wild language. But I consider all my books to be gender fluid.

Who are your three main poets? Perhaps Dickinson, Celan and Bolaño, understanding Bolaño as a poet in everything he wrote, and not only in what is considered poetry of him. But it is very difficult for me to stay with only three. Actually, they are always changing. I could have said Dante, David Lynch and Marosa di Giorgio.

A verse that always comes to mind? “When I consider everything that grows…”, Shakespeare’s Sonnet XV.

What time of day do you prefer to write? And where do you prefer to do it? Now that I’m a mother I don’t have much choice. It is not about preferences, but about tearing out a small plot of writing from the day. I almost always write at night, next to my son, because if I’m next to him he wakes up less. In this way I avoid major interruptions in those much desired moments. I have to say that I am still taking a liking to this way of writing, the state of sleepiness is interesting for me.

What is the best review you have received? Ugh, they make me blush! I think I try not to pay too much attention to them, it’s easy to get lost.

And the worst? A comment that a reader wrote on the internet about The curve became a barricade. He said: “In my opinion, this is the furthest thing from literature that I have read.” On second thought, this may be the best review I’ve ever received.

What book do you have on your nightstand right now? Borderby Can Xue. It’s amazing me.

And one that he couldn’t finish? There are so many! I never force myself to finish the books, sometimes I don’t finish them because I’m too sorry that they’re over. For example, I’ve never finished the castleby Kafka, which I love and anguish me in equal parts.

What writer, admired by everyone, seems to you more ordinary? Many times I don’t quite understand certain consensuses, but it is also true that, when I dedicate myself to writing, my tastes are more mediated than normal, I often read looking for things.

Recommend us a comic. I like the Japanese Yuki Urushibara: Suiiki, mushishi.

The record that he would take to a deserted island? I think it would take me desireby Bob Dylan. When I hear it I am very happy.

The last song that obsessed you? hollywoodby Nick Cave, although according to my Spotify account it would be the soundtrack of the Disney movie Robin Hood…

What is the movie you have seen the most times? Nostalgiafrom Tarkovsky, or Mulholland Driveby David Lynch. I have seen them more or less the same times, that is, once a year at least.

And one that reminds you of your childhood? The South, from Erice. I always cry in the scene where Estrella, dressed for communion, dances with her father.

Who would play her in a biopic about his life? That would surely be a drag biopicLike all biopics of writers, but I think Giulietta Masina would be perfect if she could come back from the afterlife.

A recent premiere that fascinated you? I loved Licorice Pizza.

Name your three favorite series of all time. That is easy: Twin Peaks, Mad Men and The Wire.

And the last one you saw in a row? The White Lotus. And it had been a long time since he had seen one.

In which museum would you stay to live? In the Uffizi Gallery, in Florence. If he only she could enjoy a night alone there it would be almost a lifetime.

What is your podcast header? I love them Philip’s daughters and I really liked listening Solarisby Jorge Carrion. Then, I usually listen to a lot of interviews with female writers. For example, I listened to everything I could find about Ariana Harwicz and Mariana Enriquez.

Do you have any cultural guilty pleasures? Sometimes I watch rich shows on Netflix. They leave me stone.

What is your favorite historical character? Jesus and Sappho.

What is socially overrated? The success.

If she weren’t a writer, she would have liked to be… Nothing comes to my mind right now. I guess if I didn’t write I would have a problem.

