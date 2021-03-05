In the book Higher, recently published in Spanish by the publishing house Círculo de Tiza, the British journalist and science popularizer Angela Saini he insists that race is a social construct and not a biological precept. Through an exciting historical and scientific journey – starting at the British Museum in London, passing through the human zoo in Paris at the beginning of the 20th century and reaching the Australian caves of 60,000 years ago …

Sign in to continue reading Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free Thanks for reading EL PAÍS