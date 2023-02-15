Inzaghi, Angela Robusti: “We met over a glass of water. When he asked me for my number, I didn’t give it to him”

Angela Robusti tell how love was born with Pippo Inzaghialmost six years ago, when the former AC Milan striker was coach of Venezia: “We met over a glass of water. We had both been dragged reluctantly to a party. Before leaving, I approach the counter and ask for a glass of water: they tell me that I was the second person to have asked for it, and point their backs to him. I had never seen a football matchfirst, in my family we love motorcycling, and then he was too old for my taste: he is 15 years older than me. So when he asked for my number I didn’t give it to him”, his words in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

Lady Inzaghi, Angela Robusti: “He looked for me on social media and finally invited me to dinner in a starred restaurant”

But the Queen’s current coach “was tenacious”. In fact, Inzaghi did not give up on the first no: “He looked for me on social media and finally invited me to dinner in a starred restaurant – the words of Angela Robusti – a week later we moved in together. He didn’t eat anything at that first dinner (Inzaghi is famous for what he ate when he played football: only white rice and bresaola, he said, ed) and I filled his purse with what he didn’t eat. Now it’s different, I cook for him”

Inzaghi’s partner: “We will get married in 2024”. Little Emilia arrives first

The wedding between Angela and Pippo Inzaghi was planned last year: “If there are no more surprise pregnancies, we will get married in 2024. We should have done it last year, but Edoardo had just been born”.

The arrival of Emilia is expected first, who will be born “in Brescia, where grandparents will be able to give me a hand at the time of delivery. Then we’ll come back here: the climate is fantastic and Calabria (now Pippo trains Reggina, ed) is beautiful”.

