On January 13, Ángela Ponce used her Instagram stories to respond to transphobic statements made by the director of the Mexican Universal pageant, Lupita Jones, about the inclusion of transgender beauty queens in contests such as Miss Universe.

In a recent interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante, the journalist asked the Mexican queen for her opinion on the matter.

“There are contests for them. There are contests for transgenders, ”said Lupita Jones. Then, she specified her position as director of the Miss Mexico: “The Miss Universe rules have changed and well, they are finally the contest rules.”

Angela Ponce, Miss Universe Spain 2018 and the first transgender beauty queen to participate in the pageant answered the words of the winner of Miss Universe 1991.

“If you answer absurd questions, you are even more absurd than the question because no one questions on TV today. Asking questions about what you think of a trans woman being in a beauty pageant is just as absurd and embarrassing, “he lamented.

So, let me give you some advice: If you don’t advance with the world, you become extinct. Even worse is believing that if you give that opinion, it may be valid. Your opinion will not be valid in life because is transphobic“, he pointed.

Angela Ponce, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.