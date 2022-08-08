EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine have had a strong impact on the Latin American economy, reflected in high inflation that especially hits the weakest link in the chain: the poorest citizens who spend a good part of their income on food. and basic products. In 2020, more than 267 million Latin Americans were in a situation of food insecurity, according to the FAO. These crises have left the region as the furthest behind on the planet to meet the goals proposed by the United Nations for 2030, with a particularly large setback in areas such as the eradication of poverty and hunger and the reduction of inequality. This is reflected by the Sustainable Development Goals Index (SDG) recently published by the Universidad de los Andes.

Although the report has identified some positive advances, such as lower rates of inequality in Mexico or improvements in environmental issues in Bolivia, and other countries that managed to maintain “a certain level of compliance” in terms of objectives such as Chile or Colombia, in terms “everything slowed down”, laments the director of the Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Latin America and the Caribbean (CODS) from the University of Los Andes, Ángela Penagos, in an interview with América Futura. “Venezuela and Haiti are very concerned, which are the ones that have contributed the most to the situation in the region being so slow on the issue of adopting the 2030 Agenda.” That, she says, makes it difficult to think that the region can meet its goals and forces it to rethink the development model that, in her opinion, should be “much more inclusive”, with “a determined social protection policy” and a focus regional.

Ángela Penagos works at home. Diego Cuevas

Ask. In 2020, the number of Latin Americans who did not have enough food to have an adequate diet increased by nine percentage points compared to the previous year. That after a single year of the pandemic and without taking into account the effects of the war in Ukraine on the economy that are being seen now. How did we get to this situation?

Response. One of the issues that is important to highlight, that FAO had also been documenting and that we saw before the pandemic, is that food prices were already beginning to rise. We did not reach the levels of 2008, but the trend was already beginning. Then the pandemic arrives and all these national or domestic restrictions appear, also from the international market, where food prices clearly begin to rise more quickly. Obviously, that was not immediate. We, from the center, already foresaw that there was going to be a kind of lag, because that also has to do with the harvest times, the inventories that the countries have that in some way at the beginning of the pandemic made it possible to manage the impact. But it was very long and then there are the restrictions.

On the other hand, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report is beginning to note that this is having an impact on yields in general. For example, cereal production is no longer growing at the same speed. This, in part, due to the climate crisis that hit Latin America so hard and especially the tropical countries. And then there is the other phenomenon of the war with Ukraine and the significant increase in the prices of inputs, particularly fertilizers. A good part of the Latin American countries are net importers and that affects the structure. And, at least in Colombia, what is growing the most are food prices, strongly impacting the poorest population, which is the one that spends a good part of its income on food purchases.

P. The report registers more poverty, more food insecurity and more inequality, one of the great evils of the region. What should governments and communities do to confront them?

R. The problem of inequality and poverty and how all these crises are having such a significant impact once again raises the importance of having an agenda more focused on addressing social problems in a comprehensive manner, but above all the possibility of generating much more sustainable development. inclusive. It is a very difficult question that I could answer for you in sections. In general, Latin America, especially the countries of Central America and those that are a little closer to the equator, have to make a big commitment to improving the sustainable productivity of agriculture. I am not speaking strictly about food sovereignty, but Latin America has to make a greater effort to achieve agri-food systems that have the capacity to provide food to its entire population with much more specific strategies on the part of the State to produce food, which is an agenda that has been left behind. That and a greater integration of that food production with the transformation with the industry, which has an impact on the capacity of agriculture to generate good jobs. And in this way we can address the issue of poverty and the issue of inequality.

However, that is not enough. A determined social protection policy is required. I think that this is already something that is being discussed. But the problem is that, in general in Latin America, the tax issue is complicated. There is very little money, the countries have high levels of indebtedness, partly due to decisions that were made at the time with the pandemic that were necessary and that there are not many sources of income. It is very difficult. I don’t have the whole answer, but a social policy is required in a difficult fiscal context that will make it necessary to rethink how the entire macroeconomic structure of these countries is. Because, if not, we will not go out. We are facing a structural problem.

P. With this scenario, I understand that they do not see it feasible to comply with sustainable development goals set by the UN for 2030 As planned…

R. One thought that this agenda could be fulfilled in a normal scenario of things, but two very significant things have happened that have a strong impact on Latin America: the pandemic, the issue of hunger, now this issue of fertilizers and, without a doubt, some, we are importers of a good part of the cereals, that is, that affects us. And I believe that the issue of climate change is undoubtedly also affecting the region. I do not want to be so exhaustive, but I invite you to reflect. We have to sit down and think about the issue of sustainable development in light of the current crises and especially in relation to the question you asked me at the beginning: and then what are we going to do? And the other thing is that it is a regional problem and perhaps the only way to deal with this is regionally, with clear collaboration and support mechanisms between countries that have more opportunities in some areas and other countries in other areas. Because if Latin America does not think that way, it will be very difficult to meet the challenges of the 2030 Agenda.

P. Do you see the possibility of regional collaboration? Because it gives the feeling that countries trust more in some organizations or others depending on the ideology of who is in power. Do you think there is a real intention to work together?

R. The region in recent years abandoned its collaborative strategy. But I believe that there are options, in the interest of this new wave of presidents in Latin America, to reestablish regional cooperation mechanisms beyond nominal issues. If we want to get out of this mess, then we have to get together, unite and think. But I still don’t see that the actions of the countries are moving there. I think there is an opportunity, there is an intention of the countries or of the new leaders, let’s give it a little time to see if they start moving the arrangements based on that, but I still don’t see it so clearly. And the truth is that it gives me a little frustration. And that also depends a lot on the big ones. It’s time for Brazil and Mexico to move things.