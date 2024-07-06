Great mourning in the acting world. A few hours ago the actress passed away Angela Pagano, a Neapolitan interpreter who passed away at 87. Let’s retrace together the main stages of the career of this very talented actress.

Angela Pagano

Here is a little tribute to him.

Angela Pagano Dead: The Acting Icon Was 87

A few hours ago the Neapolitan actress Angela Pagano She passed away at the age of 87. The woman is known for having taken part in several cinematographic worksworking in contact with great artists of this world.

Angela Pagano

Among these we mention Eduardo DeFilippowith whom he worked until 1962. In his past not only cinema but also theaterwhere she had distinguished herself for her talent and professionalism. Here she had met Peppino DeFilippo with whom a great artistic partnership had begun.

In her family Angela was not the only actress, as her sister was also Martinawho passed away in 1990, was active in the singing and acting sector. Obviously the news of her passing has touched all those who had the opportunity to know her and work alongside her in many years of career.

Remembering the late actress

Many have wanted to express a thought addressed to the I remember of this great artist. Truly many messages of condolence to commemorate her, including that of her colleague Isa Danieli. Here are the words spoken to remember her. Angela Pagano Small, sharp, rigorous and good. Hi Angela, have a good trip and say hello to Enzo, Armando and Franco too. May the earth be light on you.

THE funerals of the actress will be celebrated on Monday while her funeral chapel will be opened to the public from tomorrow, Sunday 7th July, starting at 10am. Everything at the San Ferdinando Theatrea place that saw her as the protagonist of numerous successes on several occasions. We are close to the family grief and we send our warmest greetings to our Angela.