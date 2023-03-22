Angela Nasti and Pierluigi Gollini, was a love born?

The Spalletti’s Napoli goalkeeper, Pierluigi Gollini, celebrated a few nights ago in Milan (after the 4-0 victory in Turin with braces from Osimhen, goals from Kvaratskhelia and Nbambele), his 28th birthday with friends, teammates and former teammates. Among these also theinfluencer and former participant in the Mediaset Men and Women program, sister of Chiara Nasti (companion of the Lazio champion Mattia Zaccagni, derby man in the last match against Roma to the delight of the Biancocelesti fans: and Anna Falchi gave a beautiful photo “Out of respect for tradition”)

Angela need feeding and Pierluigi Gollini, the gossip after the birthday party of the Napoli goalkeeper

Pierluigi Gollini and Angela Nasti they would therefore have been pinched together on the occasion of the blue goalkeeper’s party. Rumors, gossip, even if it must be said that the alleged relationship has not yet been made official.

Angela Nasti in the past it was linked to the former Salernitana striker Federico Bonazzoli and the defender of Bologna, Kevin Bonifazi. Pierluigi Gollini had a romance with Julia Provide by the duo Le Donatella.

Football and gossip news





Subscribe to the newsletter

