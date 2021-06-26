The longest remembered election process for Queens of the Huerta finally concluded this Saturday with the proclamation of the two new bearers of the orange blossom crown. A) Yes,

María Teresa Irles Luna, from Peña La Palmera-Melón, was the candidate chosen from among the 18 largest applicants, while

Ángela Moreno Micol, from the Peña Los Güertanos, was the winner in the children’s category, ahead of her other 23 race companions. One year, three months and 12 days after the scheduled date, the votes, which remained until this Saturday guarded by the notary Pedro Matínez Pertusa, were finally revealed in the course of a gala that seemed to never come.

The pandemic, still present -and what I will haunt you, brunette- conditioned a

colorful gala that had to reduce its capacity to 800 attendees, just a quarter of those gathered just two years ago. In addition, the ceremony also had to move its stage from what has been its enclave since 2016, the Cardenal Belluga square, to the Patio de Armas of the Artillery Barracks, given the current state of the imafron of the Cathedral of Murcia, threatened by the risk of new landslides. However, the restored façade of Pavilion 1 of the former military complex was beautifully illuminated to create a spectacular setting for the event.

Right at its feet, a large stage was set up that allowed to welcome, without any health risk, the

more than four dozen candidates, who were also able to do without the masks at certain times of the gala. Thus, it was possible to take advantage of the end of the mandatory nature of the face masks in open spaces and with the appropriate distances from the same day of this Saturday to

favor a better display of small and young.

The ceremony, led by journalists Paco Sánchez and Nazaret Navarro, started with a performance by the Beniaján Music Group and Choir Band, accompanied by the Young Choir and interpreting the well-known song ‘Color Esperanza’, written by the Argentine singer-songwriter. Coti and popularized by his compatriot Diego Torres. However, this beginning so far removed from Murcian folklore was not without meaning: after such a complicated year, in which it was necessary to renounce some Spring Festivities and celebrate others in a barely symbolic way, the huertanos wanted to use this gala for

proclaim that the garden is always reborn and transmitting a message of hope, which also colored both the lighting and the pyrotechnic effects.

Along these lines, the tribute paid to the health workers for their effort and contribution to begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel and for which Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ was sung, was especially important. They also helped to liven up the gala

folkloric groups from the peñas huertanas La Esparteña and Alegría Muleña.

Excited ‘Hymn to Murcia’



Finally, and after communicating, in an unprecedented decision, that

all non-elected candidates (40) will be bridesmaids, were the Councilor for Culture, Pedro García Rex, and the Mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, those in charge of proclaiming, respectively, some excited Infant and Senior Queens, who dismissed the gala listening to the ‘Hymn to Murcia’, by mouth by the tenor Pablo Martínez Gil, and the Marcha Real. The new representatives of the garden will have a long reign, since it is possible that they will maintain it until March 2023, to return the election cycle to normal. Also long has been the reign of Isabel López and Candela Sánchez, who gave up the orange blossom crown more than two years later after an extraordinary exaltation that also took place this Saturday.

Hours earlier, Isabel and Candela had been officially fired in a ceremony held in the Plenary Hall of the Murcia City Council. ‘The Queens have come out; Long live the new Queens. ‘

If this election is repeated in March 2023 it will be a very good sign. But whatever happens, the garden is always reborn.