TO Angela Molina (Madrid, 1955) the shine in his eyes never runs out. At 65, the actress, who will receive the Goya de Honor on March 6, affirms that she has never seriously thought about retiring. “Only sometimes, when I’m tired,” she confides with a laugh to journalists at the press conference on the occasion of the award. “Immense and exceptional” interpreter, as presented by the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Mariano Barroso, is convinced that “Cinema will never die” and considers that, in the face of the pandemic, the best weapon is “Continue creating, if possible more united than ever.”

So he has no doubt that the film industry will continue. «There is a historical continuity, which is always going to be assumed. Everything else is image science, something that surpasses us. The image today is in our hands in a very powerful way. Everyone looks for what they need and has it at their fingertips and that is something to be very grateful for “, he says in reference to the screens already present in all contexts,” and perpetuates the meaning of being able to tell us with images of life in all the senses”. Of course, apostille, “We are miraculously saving ourselves. I think that’s the way it will be and you have to have great confidence in who we are together.

The meeting with journalists took place this morning at the academy in Madrid, with the usual security measures. Smiling and amused, Molina explained, before removing her mask, that she had done a PCR and that she had a negative result on her mobile phone, “in case anyone has any questions.” It was time to take stock and review a career in which he has given life to more than 150 characters, under the command of directors such as Buñuel, who discovered her and whose orders were the Conchita from ‘That dark object of desire’, Pedro Almodóvar, Jaime Camino, Jaime Chávarri, Jaime de Armiñán, José Luis Borau, Pontecorvo, Bigas Luna, Josefina Molina, Marco Bellocchio, Ridley Scott, Alejandro Agresti, Miguel Picazo, Gerardo Vera, the Taviani brothers, Luigi Comencini, Ricardo Franco, Enrique Gabriel, Miguel Littín, Alain Tanner, Tornatore, Agustí Villaronga, Imanol Uribe, Isaki Lacuesta, Julio Medem, Pablo Berger …

Aware of the hard times the country is going through as a result of the pandemic, his first words have gone to “those who are having a worse time” to whom he has sent “a hug that never ends, all my consideration, love and strength ». Not for this, however, does he believe that the Goya are going to be less Goya. “They will be the same as always,” he explained. What happens is that we have to intuit ourselves and not everyone will be able to be there, but I believe that it is a matter of everything continuing to be as it really is. It is about building bridges so that there is no pandemic that prevents us from celebrating the film festival in Spain and in the world.

She has become more serious when it comes to talking about #MeToo and the latest complaints that six women have made against the film director and producer Luis María Ferrández through Eldiario.es. The actress says that she has never experienced situations of this type. «I have never felt an abuse of power. On the contrary, they have taught me to establish a relationship of trust, of learning what we are, “she explained while being convinced that those who have reported have done so because” they needed it. ” However, Molina recalled that before starting work if he experienced a situation that, seen now, “was even comical.” “I went to the office of a producer who is no longer here and he wanted to be funny by jumping up an armchair, but he tripped and fell to the floor. I left. For a Billy Wilder movie it would be cool, “he says comically.

And although it is time to look back, Molina recognizes that she is about “living in the present”, despite the fact that journalists remind her. «All the moments of my life are present in me, we are what we have lived and the dream and the illusion of what awaits us to live and yes, inevitably, I feel, in some way, more felt with everything because it is a moment unique, that I am aware that it cannot be repeated and I give it that value, “he admits. Of the award he says that It will accompany him throughout his life “because my colleagues have provided it for me and that is the most important thing about this award.”

On the Soho Caixabank stage



The actress will go to the Soho Caixabank theater in Malaga to collect her award. Instead, the 178 nominees due to covid-19 will not. The actress will not be accompanied by anyone to the delivery and she is satisfied that her relatives see and enjoy the gala from home. The news that she had been awarded the Goya de Honor was given by Barroso by phone. “I laughed at him at that moment, something I’m not very proud of, but I wasn’t expecting it. I received the news with a torrent of uncontrollable joy “, maintains who has not yet thought about the dress she will wear:” One month left! “

Molina says that he is not a person who works for challenges. “I adore my work,” says who is now immersed in the filming of ‘A private affair’, a series by those responsible for ‘Velvet’ and ‘Gran reserva’, starring Aura Garrido and Jean Renó. It is an “absolutely intelligent and delusional comedy and we are enjoying it a lot because in these times a comedy is very important to everyone. You have to enjoy, laugh and observe each other from different points of view, “he says.

Among the things he would like to do in the future, he assures that it can be anything that excites and surprises him. Of course, «I haven’t done theater for a long time and I would like to play a Lorca sometime in my life for all the affinities I feel in what he transmits to me about his art. I feel that I owe him that and that I need him now.

For now, he continues to participate in series and movies with great pleasure. «The job is the same and it is lived as such. The only danger I see in the series is that sometimes you run too much. Approaching a certain moment, if you go very fast, establishing a different timing is complicated with the rush in the environment, but it is easily overcome if you take your time, “he says.

Great directors



For Buñuel and Almodóvar, he has also had some words of affection: «The truth is that both are absolutely unique and special. They have connected with the world in a real, true way, they are memorable, it is film science. They are beings of overwhelming closeness, they provoke in you the greatest feelings of gratitude that one can imagine because they are generous, they are pure as children, they are in love with what they do, they leave a trace in my memory that is impossible to erase ».

But he has also had a few words for the younger filmmakers and, more so in a year in which debut operas and cinema directed by women has been so important. On the greater female presence behind the cameras, he explained that it seems to him “consistent, adorable and necessary.” Regarding new directors, she recalled that she has participated in many because they involve “great learning.”

Molina, who has just been a grandmother for the fourth time, I would not trade the aging process “for the world.”