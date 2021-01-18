The election of Armin Laschet as the new leader of the CDU in Germany allayed fears of an internal break with the Angela Merkel era. Laschet, an ally of the chancellor, represents continuity. Analysis by our Berlin correspondent, Thomas Sparrow.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has good reason to be calm about the election of her new party leader.

Over the weekend, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) elected Armin Laschet in a virtual congress as the new director of this center-right party, the most influential in Germany.

Laschet is seen as a politician very close to the chancellor, with a clear center profile, and for this reason he is considered someone who can offer, above all, continuity to the legacy of Merkel, who led the CDU between 2000 and 2018.

Laschet defeated Friedrich Merz, a critic of the chancellor who sought to strengthen the conservative sector of the party, in the final election. A third candidate, Norbert Röttgen, had been eliminated from the race in a previous round.

The election means Laschet has a good chance of becoming the Conservative bloc’s candidate heading into the September federal elections, which will mark the end of Merkel’s nearly 16 years in power.

But it is not a guarantee: the candidate will be chosen by the CDU together with its sister party, the Bavarian Social Christians (CSU), and there are other politicians who are in discussion.

Party Division

Laschet has been the regional leader in North Rhine Westphalia since 2017, the most populous state in Germany with about 18 million inhabitants.

This experience is considered one of his strengths, but as president of the CDU his challenge will be of a different nature: he will have to guide a party with some 400,000 members into a new political era, which has led the German government in 52 of the last 72 years .

Laschet will have to show that the current popularity of the CDU is not only due to Merkel and will have the challenge of uniting two clear blocs: those who support the centrist path of the chancellor and those who prefer clearer positions on the right.

The weekend’s election revealed that split: Laschet received 53 percent of the delegate votes, while his rival, Friedrich Merz, got 47 percent.

But Laschet will also have to strengthen his own profile, not only if he wants to be an influential party president but also if he hopes to become a candidate for chancellor.

A survey this month prior to his election revealed that only 28 percent of Germans believe that he could be a good chancellor of Germany. 57 percent said otherwise.

Part of that skepticism may be because Laschet was criticized for his regional leadership during the pandemic. In the first wave, his opponents considered that he did not act in time to stop an outbreak of cases in the meat industry.

And some of his foreign policy positions have also been greeted with apprehension. For example, he has been described as a leader with too soft positions towards Russia or China.

Furthermore, in recent days a tweet his in 2014 on Syria, which is being used as an argument by those who claim that it has given legitimacy to the president of that country, Bashar al-Assad.

But on other foreign policy issues, Laschet is doing better. The new leader of the CDU has in his favor his closeness to France and one way in which he can improve his profile is by strengthening the Franco-German axis in the European Union.

Laschet not only knows European politics first-hand – he was a MEP between 1999 and 2005 – but he is also the representative of the German government on issues of cultural cooperation with France. In September he even visited the French president, Emmanuel Macron, at the Elysee Palace.

Also, in an unusual criticism of Merkel, Laschet said in February that Germany was taking too long to respond to Macron’s proposals to reform the European Union.

The end of the age

The first big test to determine whether Laschet has the courage to lead Germany will come in March, when two federal states hold regional elections.

Although these types of elections tend to prioritize local issues and candidates, the results have an undoubted national impact. And even more so in a year in which there are also federal elections.

If the CDU performs well in Baden Württemberg and Rheinland Pfalz, Laschet’s profile is likely to strengthen even further. If, on the contrary, the CDU loses ground, doubts will increase.

But beyond those regional elections, it is clear that the CDU is already thinking about other options. After all, at stake is not only the chancellery but also how Merkel’s legacy is handled.

So in addition to Laschet, the conservative bloc is considering the profiles of at least two other politicians who have been in the spotlight on account of the pandemic.

One of them is the minister of health, Jens Spahn, who officially supports Laschet. Spahn has 56 percent favorability, according to a survey leading up to this weekend’s election, compared to 31 percent for Laschet.

Then there is the Bavarian regional leader, Markus Söder, who has appeared with Merkel on several occasions to announce new measures against the pandemic. Söder is 57 percent favored – second only to Merkel – and most believe he would have what it takes to be chancellor.

Beyond these profiles, there is still time until spring, when the conservative bloc is expected to determine who will be its candidate. At the moment, the momentum is Laschet after his election this weekend as the new leader of the CDU.