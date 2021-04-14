Chancellor Angela Merkel currently has to wear a bandage on the middle finger of her left hand. A spokesman now clarified what is behind it.

Berlin – Chancellor Angela Merkel * is rushing from appointment to appointment these days. It is particularly in focus because of the change in the Infection Protection Act *. Among other things, the Chancellor wants to enforce the agreed Corona “emergency brake” uniformly in all federal states. But Merkel was also part of the union-internal fight between Markus Söder and Armin Laschet as a matter of course.

Angela Merkel with painful injury: Chancellor wears a splint

On Tuesday, Chancellor Merkel spoke again in front of the cameras and talked about the Corona * pandemic. Her left hand or the middle finger of her left hand was immediately noticed. Here the Chancellor wore a kind of splint or at least a bandage.

When asked, a government spokesman then explained the background.

Merkel injured: Chancellor has torn tendon in her hand

“The middle finger of the left hand received medical treatment because of a torn extensor tendon as a result of an unfortunate movement,” the spokesman told the German press agency.

Angela Merkel has had to wear a white bandage on her left middle finger for a few days because of a painful injury. The Chancellor had injured her hand days earlier.

Merkel injured: extensor tendon tear usually heals without consequences

It usually takes about six weeks, for example, for such a tendon tear on the finger to heal completely Apotheken.de writes. In the case of accompanying injuries, however, the healing process can take longer. After all, an operation is only necessary in rare cases. Often it is sufficient to keep the finger still with a splint and thus to protect it.

Such joint capsule injuries then usually heal without consequences. Only if there are significant accompanying injuries can functional disorders remain like a stiff finger despite an operation. (rjs / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.