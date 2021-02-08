The Germans go to the polls in September to fire Angela Merkel, who will leave the head of government after almost 16 years. His legacy will mark Germany and Europe for decades, but before giving him the political obituary, the German political class is already beginning to shape the most likely governing coalition that will guide German destinies from next European autumn.

The last two legislatures, Angela Merkel’s CDU / CSU ruled in coalition with the Social Democrats. The so-called ‘Great Coalition’ seems to have its days numbered if the polls do not fail and put environmentalists ahead of social democrats for the first time in their history. In that case, the conservatives of Merkel’s CDU / CSU would go to negotiate the formation of a joint government with the environmentalists.

That coalition – black / green – already exists in Austria and shows the danger to environmentalists, who seem like stone guests who have barely changed Austrian politics and have almost no influence on the policies of the very conservative Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz. The next Bundestag will probably have six parties: Merkel’s CDU and her political brother, the Bavarian lander’s CSU will be the decisive forces because on all scenarios it appears once as the most voted party.

The CDU elected Armin Laschet, head of government of North Rhine-Westphalia, as its leader in January, but its candidate could also be the Bavarian Markus Söder. Laschet would be more continuist than Söder, you could take a right turn, especially from Merkel’s economic policies.

The head of government has governed with centrist economic policies, away from the most conservative postulates of his party. He did so out of conviction but above all because the coalition pact with the Social Democracy pushed his government to the political and economic center, as when in 2014 it approved a minimum wage that Germany had always rejected while it had been implemented in practically all of Europe for decades. It also approved more paternity and maternity leave, restrictions on temporary employment contracts, women’s quotas in companies and minimum pensions for the poorest.

Changes?

That economic management, officially conservative but heeled to the center, should continue like this or turn even further to the left if the CDU / CSU wants government support from environmentalists, who are ahead of the Social Democrats on the left in economic matters although they have “adored” in others, such as foreign policy. Environmentalists are especially tough on dictatorships – more so than Merkel and her conservative successors – and have already fully accepted Germany’s role in NATO and NATO as guarantor of European security as long as the European Union does not emerge from its military adolescence .

Environmentalists will also push for conservatives to agree to eliminate – at least temporarily until Germany and the other European countries emerge from the economic crisis caused by the pandemic – the rule known as “the debt brake”. that prevents German governments from having a public deficit higher than 0.35% of nominal GDP.

Defense policy can generate friction. After sinking it to record lows, Merkel increased military spending in the last two years, mainly due to pressure from NATO and Washington. Environmentalists will refuse to go down that route. Officially They reject since Germany should spend 2% of GDP on Defense, as requested by NATO. They will also demand that arms exports be controlled much better so that it does not end up in the wrong hands.

Environmentalists also want Germany to sign the United Nations Treaty banning nuclear weapons. That would make the United States have to withdraw those it has stored in German territory. A Germany with the ecologists in the government will be a Germany with a much more preponderant discourse for human rights and that will not avoid the clash with authoritarian regimes such as Turkey, Russia or China.

PB