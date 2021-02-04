In an RTL interview, the Federal Chancellor campaigned for understanding for her corona policy. Angela Merkel said she always had to make “tough decisions”. And she doesn’t want to raise false hopes.

Angela Merkel did not want to dare to predict what would come of the next Prime Minister’s Conference on February 10th

B.und Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) sees reason for hope in the Corona crisis, but at the same time warns of “false hopes” with a view to possible easing. “I see a slight light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s an incredibly difficult time,” said Merkel on Thursday in an interview with ntv and RTL. The apex of the second wave is exceeded. The number of infections went down significantly and vaccinations were increasing. However, target values ​​have not yet been reached.

Merkel pointed out the danger posed by mutations in the virus. She again sought understanding for her policy. You always have to make “hard decisions”. “And how I would like to announce something good. But there is no point, we mustn’t arouse false hopes, and that’s why I always try to be realistic. “

The federal and state governments want to discuss how to proceed in the corona pandemic on February 10th. During their deliberations on January 19, they decided to extend the lockdown to contain the corona pandemic until mid-February. Restaurants and bars, leisure facilities and many shops will remain closed at least until this point. At the same time, however, the federal and state governments had agreed that a working group should develop a concept for a “safe and fair” opening strategy.

“I can’t tell you yet what we’ll do on Wednesday”

When asked what will come of the conference with the state heads of government, Merkel said: “I can’t tell you yet what we’re going to do on Wednesday, because I’ll have to wait five days for developments. Because I have to look at how far the British virus has gotten. “

Germany could not afford to get into a situation like what happened in Portugal: “Big openings around Christmas time, the British version of the virus, and then an overloaded health system”.

Merkel said there should be a decision on Wednesday that would be good for the economy overall. “Fewer numbers of infections also mean a better situation for the economy, as all studies have shown.” She reiterated statements that the alternatives are not health or economy or health or education, but both together.

In the interview, the Chancellor was concerned about the fate of old people who, if they do not have vaccinations, have to live in fear of a fatal corona infection. “There are dramatic fates.” All the more you have to adhere to the other protective rules, especially in nursing homes. “We have to be very, very careful now so that not so many people die in the last few meters.” Merkel also defended her decision to purchase the vaccines from the EU Commission. Delays in the delivery of vaccines have come under heavy criticism.

On Tuesday, Merkel asked citizens in a TV interview with ARD to understand the federal government’s vaccination strategy.

At the same time, she promised that by the end of the summer every German should receive a vaccination offer. Everyone should then be able to get at least the first of the two necessary vaccinations. She added: So far, by and large, nothing has gone wrong with the vaccination campaign.