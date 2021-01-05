The question is no longer whether the shutdown will be extended – just how hard it will be for people. According to information from the Tagesspiegel, the Chancellery would like to tighten the December resolution. And there is also a willingness in the Länder to make the rules more stringent. From 1 p.m. onwards, the Chancellor and the country leaders will discuss what the regulations from January 11th could look like.

Accordingly, it is considered that the contact restrictions will be extended, similar to the spring lockdown to one household plus one person. So far:

one household plus another household, maximum five people.

In addition, local restrictions on the range of motion are under discussion when a certain infection situation has occurred. Such a regulation – restriction to 15 kilometers in the vicinity – already exists in Saxony, and the Thuringian Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) has only just considered it for his country.

Threshold at 200 or 100 new infections?

It is conceivable that Merkel and the Prime Minister’s Conference will agree on a regulation analogous to the curfews. According to the December resolution, these are provided locally if an incidence value of 200 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants is exceeded within seven days.

A movement restriction could also be coupled with an appeal or even a requirement to employers to offer their employees the opportunity to work from home.

Many circles affected

Merkel’s attempt to introduce exit restrictions from a threshold of 100 new infections is controversial. On December 13, the federal and state governments agreed that particularly drastic measures could be taken locally, including “extensive exit restrictions” if the incidence of 200 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants is exceeded within a week.

This is now the case in many rural and urban districts, so such exit restrictions are already possible at any time and are often applied, often limited to the night. Now the Chancellery wants to go down to 100 new infections.

According to the Tagesspiegel’s coronavirus map, an incidence of less than 100 is just 99 districts or cities. In total there are 294 districts and 107 independent cities in Germany. If the exit restrictions from the Merkel Plan are implemented, freedom of movement would be severely restricted in three quarters of all circles.

Only people in these districts or cities would then have comparatively greater mobility options:

North Friesland (29.6)

Goslar (33.6)

Rostock (41.6)

Uelzen (42.1)

Lueneburg (52.9)

Rügen (55.6)

Oberallgäu (56)

Bamberg (56.7)

Altenkirchen (63.7)

Kiel (64.2)

Magdeburg (69.1)

Darmstadt (71.6)

Salzgitter (72.4)

New Ulm (81.5)

Hochtaunuskreis (84.5

Wiesbaden (93.4)

Brunswick (97.5)

In particular, the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) considers curfews to be an effective means for high numbers of infections. In Bavaria there is a general curfew between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., with exceptions for professional reasons or emergencies. It is similar in Baden-Württemberg and Saxony. In North Rhine-Westphalia, on the other hand, there is no state-wide order, but there are curfews at the district level.

The previous lockdown is limited to next Sunday. Opinion recently indicated that it should continue to be a matter of the state as to when curfews are issued.

Population open to renewal

In a YouGov survey on behalf of the German Press Agency, almost two thirds of those questioned said they should continue the restrictions at least as hard as they were before.

At the same time, the ministers of education want to enable schools to be resumed in stages – “the situation in the individual federal states should allow it”. But the Association of Education and Upbringing (VBE) demanded a clear decision against the nationwide opening of schools. “We expect that at the conference of the Prime Ministers with the Chancellor a clear decision will be made against the nationwide opening of schools. The infection numbers just don’t give that, ”said VBE boss Udo Beckmann to the editorial network Germany.

CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer speaks out in favor of a cautious course. “I would like that we have no or as little presence as possible in the schools and daycare centers,” she told the German Press Agency in Berlin. “If the basis for all federal states is to avoid face-to-face teaching as much as possible, that can be a good way to go. That would be a very, very important signal. “

SPD for special Corona leave

The parliamentary managing director of the SPD parliamentary group, Carsten Schneider, demanded special corona leave for childcare in view of the impending further school closings. “Parents cannot be expected to take their annual leave to look after their children, which is then missing during the holidays,” Schneider told the editorial network Germany.

As early as December, the Prime Minister’s Conference promised new opportunities to take paid leave to look after children. A new legal regulation would then have prevented the CDU and CSU.

Health Minister Jens Spahn is criticized by the SPD for the vaccination policy. Photo: Odd Andersen / AFP

The deliberations of the federal and state governments are overshadowed by an explosive dispute within the grand coalition. The SPD accuses the Union of a vaccination failure. Above all, she is targeting one man: Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU).

Vice Chancellor and SPD top candidate Olaf Scholz has sent a juicy catalog with 24 questions to him and the Chancellery. The document is available to the “Tagesspiegel”. It asks, among other things, why the EU Commission “pre-ordered so few vaccination doses” and why “parts of the doses not used by the EU (…) were not ordered for Germany”. The paper also asks why the EU turned down higher delivery offers from Biontech and Moderna.

SPD wants to turn Spahn into a bogeyman

Particularly spicy: According to “Bild”, the questionnaire was officially handed over by Scholz on behalf of the SPD-governed federal states. If so, the SPD’s candidate for chancellor is trying to assign sole responsibility for the vaccination strategy to the CDU coalition partner. According to information from the RND, on the sidelines of a meeting of the Corona Cabinet on Monday, Scholz is said to have explicitly followed up with reference to the catalog of questions – and to have asked Spahn to clarify the vaccine supply.

The SPD member of the Bundestag Florian Post is already calling for an investigative committee to deal with the problems with obtaining vaccines. “Ms. Merkel and Mr. Spahn swore in their oath of office to prevent harm to the German people. But both have entrusted the vaccine procurement to the dilettante around EU Commission President (Ursula) von der Leyen, “he told the” Bild “newspaper. Hundreds of thousands of old people and carers in Germany who would have to wait for their vaccine are now suffering from their failure. “This scandal must be cleared up in committees of inquiry in the Bundestag and in the EU Parliament.”

In fact, according to the Robert Koch Institute, only just under 265,000 people have been vaccinated in this country, with an additional 22,000 being vaccinated every day. The vaccination rate is currently 0.29 percent per 100 inhabitants.

Spahn defends himself

In the ARD morning magazine, Spahn defended himself on Tuesday. “We have always shared all information with the Corona cabinet, the Bundestag and the public. But where there are more questions, we will answer them, ”he said. With the vaccination, things developed as it had been discussed with Parliament and the Corona cabinet for weeks.

“In this really difficult phase of the pandemic, citizens rightly expect unity and determination from their government. And in such a phase it doesn’t work well to want to be government and opposition at the same time “said Spahn. “Somehow that hasn’t worked well for the SPD for 20 years either. I don’t think things are going any better now in election year. “