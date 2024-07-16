It’s good that the essentials have already been clarified before the holiday. Angela Merkel is the “most important living political personality in Germany”. This is at least the assessment expressed by Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder on Tuesday, one day before the 70th birthday of the long-time CDU leader and Chancellor. For deceased political greats such as Konrad Adenauer or Franz Josef Strauß, this Söder ranking may be acceptable. Those who are still alive, such as Chancellor Olaf Scholz or CDU leader Friedrich Merz, have to cope with it.