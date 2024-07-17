Das Verhältnis zwischen Merkel und Merz war zerrüttet, seit sie ihm 2002 den Vorsitz der Unionsfraktion im Bundestag abgenommen hatte. Doch dieser Streit zwischen den beiden annähernd gleichaltrigen Christdemokraten, der nun zumindest oberflächlich beigelegt werden soll, war nur die Spitze eines Eisbergs. Nach dem Ende der Ära Kohl machten sich in der CDU einige Männer Hoffnungen, nach einem (möglichst kurzen) sozialdemokratischen Intermezzo das Erbe des Kanzlers der Einheit anzutreten. Nicht nur der von Kohl ausgebremste Wolfgang Schäuble. Auch der deutlich jüngere, konservative Hesse Roland Koch, der es geschafft hatte, mit einer Unterschriftenaktion gegen die von Rot-Grün beschlossene doppelte Staatsbürgerschaft die Landtagswahl zu gewinnen.

2005: Knapp, aber gewonnen

Dann kamen die CDU-Spendenaffäre – und Angela Merkel. Als die Ostdeutsche unter dem Parteivorsitzenden Schäuble Generalsekretärin wurde, hatten das die nach der Macht lechzenden westdeutschen Christdemokraten noch akzeptiert. Als Merkel die Spendenaffäre nutzte, um Kohl vom Sockel zu stürzen, ahnte mancher, dass sie mehr als nur eine Episode der Parteigeschichte werden könnte. Als sie 2000 zur Vorsitzenden gewählt wurde, verstärkte sich diese Ahnung. Zwei Jahre später war die Überzeugung, eine junge Frau aus Ostdeutschland könne nicht Kanzlerkandidatin werden, in der CDU noch stark genug, um zu verhindern, dass Merkel antritt.

Aber bei der überraschend vorgezogenen Wahl 2005 konnten auch die ihr gegenüber Skeptischen ihre Kandidatur nicht mehr verhindern. Wenn auch knapper als erwartet, so holte Merkel für die CDU das Kanzleramt zurück und sicherte für 16 Jahre Macht und Ämter.

Angela Merkel did not come to Germany with a ready-made agenda for shifting the CDU to the left of the center. Rather, the physicist, who had been socialized in the GDR for over three and a half decades, came without a master plan. Her goal was to show herself and Germany that she was just as sure-footed and successful in power politics in the Federal Republic as her West German compatriots. This was an enormous challenge, especially in the male-dominated West German CDU.

Politics as a slalom

Merkel concealed the importance of this goal from the beginning with tremendous discipline until shortly before the end of her chancellorship. When she gave her last speech on German Unity Day in 2021 as head of government, she revealed this secret. She revealed that as an East German, she did not feel recognized as a full-fledged federal German, even after 16 years in the country’s most important political office. Never before had she allowed her compatriots and, above all, the largely West German top politicians sitting before her to look so deeply into her soul. Two years later, as former chancellor, she repeated this complaint in a television interview so that no one would think it was a one-off outburst.

Even in her first political office, that of Minister for Women, Merkel demonstrated her enormous flexibility. Like a slalom skier who does everything to avoid falling over one of the goal posts. The more liberal abortion law of the GDR had to be brought together with the West German regulations. Merkel, who certainly had her own opinion in the dispute over Paragraph 218, later recounted how she tried not to commit herself to anything so as not to be vulnerable.

The most spectacular turnaround was made by the already re-elected Chancellor in 2011, who has been governing Germany for six years. She, the physicist and supporter of nuclear power generation, who gave a birthday speech to the lobby group German Atomic Forum on the occasion of its fiftieth anniversary, which had just extended the operating life of Germany’s nuclear power plants, led the country to phase out nuclear power. Not because she had changed her attitude towards nuclear power, but because influential CDU and CSU politicians applied pressure and the political left created a strong anti-nuclear sentiment.

Many felt comfortable in their Germany

It was similar in other areas. Angela Merkel was not naive towards the Russian dictator Putin and certainly not pro-Russian for ideological reasons, like parts of her social democratic coalition partner. She had the Nord Stream pipelines built because the economy wanted to make money and the Germans wanted cheap gas. The Bundeswehr was dramatically neglected because the Germans do not like rearmament. Even in refugee policy, she believed that her liberal course had the majority on her side. Only when she noticed that enthusiasm was waning and this was made clear to her in particular by the CSU, but also by CDU party colleagues, did she realize that she had misjudged the mood. By then, she had been in power for so long that she reacted stubbornly. She announced that she would no longer consider Germany “my country” if her policy of putting on a “friendly face” towards migrants was met with rejection.