A.ngela Merkel is almost there. She has ruled the country for more than fifteen years. It has led Germany through major crises such as the euro crisis and the refugee crisis. Her course was not always undisputed, but she was always re-elected. It should be over in autumn. She herself determined the time of her departure. She will no longer conduct an election campaign. Never before has a Federal Chancellor been in such a situation. Merkel’s last few months could have been quiet, a time to take stock and get final things moving. But it turned out differently. Angela Merkel has to lead the country through a crisis again – and it is possibly the hardest in her long term in office. This crisis also decides how we will talk about Merkel in the future and remember her chancellorship. How it will end is far from clear. Because Merkel’s opponent is a deadly virus, and the crisis not only has Germany under control, but the whole world.

Philip Eppelsheim Editor in politics of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. Livia Gerster Political editor for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. Konrad Schuller Political correspondent for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in Berlin.

Merkel has a plan, as so often, so that the country can survive this crisis. Her fight against the corona virus requires renunciation, discipline and, above all, joint action in solidarity, as she said a year ago. Since the Second World War there has not been a challenge where solidarity was so important. That also means renouncing personal contacts. Merkel herself, companions say, always behave correctly, even over-correct, in this regard. When she was recently invited to a dinner to celebrate a farewell, just with two or three people, she didn’t want that. “Let’s do it on the screen,” she is reported to have said. Not because she didn’t feel like meeting, but because she wants to set a good example. Merkel’s path through the pandemic is not one that is determined by feelings – which does not mean that she has none. She certainly describes familiar people as someone who is touched by things. During this crisis, she herself said several times that it concerns her heart, that she is very sorry for what is being expected of people. Perhaps that is precisely the reason why Merkel does not allow herself to be dissuaded from her plan by fleeting whims.