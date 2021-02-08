In the Corona spring, Chancellor Angela Merkel is suddenly omnipresent on TV. Some experts are puzzled – especially since citizens’ trust seems to be waning. Despite the communication offensive.

The corona crisis has kept Germany tightly under control for around a year.

Now Chancellor Angela Merkel is apparently starting an offensive – but experts are criticizing.

There are doubts about Merkel’s communication strategy. Survey results are also likely to worry the federal government.

Berlin – The density of appearances is possibly an indicator of a decisive phase in the corona pandemic: Angela Merkel on television at prime time, Angela Merkel in the capital’s press, Angela Merkel in a citizens’ dialogue with emotional parents: the Chancellor is more present than it has been for a long time in crisis.

She explains, swears by hard weeks and shows personal concern. But why this concentrated communications offensive by the Chancellor now? And can the federal government maintain trust in the population? Doubts are obviously needed at the moment.

Corona in Germany: Angela Merkel on all channels

One thing is clear: after weeks of lockdown, many people are nervous. At the turn of the year, with the vaccine, a glimmer of hope peeked around the corner: Maybe soon we would at least be able to meet the grandparents again. But the often invoked light at the end of the tunnel is disappearing in the queue of the vaccination hotlines. And hope for easing in the face of falling case numbers is being dashed by virus mutations.

Angela Merkel knows that. She says sentences like “How I would like to announce something good” or “That will not pass me by without a trace”. Sentences that occurred on Thursday in an interview with RTL and n-tv or in a video chat with parents. The ARD recently gave Merkel one of her rare interviews and called for perseverance. And as another special feature, she recently took a lot of time at a press conference to answer questions. After the Prime Minister’s Conference, a government declaration in the Bundestag will follow this week.

Corona now “mercilessly a matter for the boss”? Chancellor changes the communication course before the summit

“In this difficult phase of the pandemic there is a great need for information about the politics of the federal government, for exchange and explanation,” says the Federal Press Office. When asked whether the government might have approached the TV stations and offered interviews, a spokeswoman said: “Interviews are generally conducted at the request of the media concerned.”

From the point of view of communication and political scientist Andrea Römmele, “the manner and frequency” of such Merkel appearances are new. “Now that it gets tricky, Merkel is no longer sending the health minister, but steps forward.” This is also due to the fact that health minister Jens Spahn (CDU) sometimes deviates from her line and here and there talks about easing. “Merkel is now mercilessly making this a top priority.”

In addition, the Chancellor noticed that everyone was a bit “corona-tired”, and that there were mutations, says Römmele. “Now she wants to pick up the people and swear them to the measures”. Trust and consent have to be constantly re-developed. For the political scientist Karl-Rudolf Korte, “political communication is the key to maintaining solidarity for all decisions.”

Angela Merkel completes a series of corona appointments – but the federal government threatens to lose confidence

Crisis researcher Frank Roselieb doubts that this will currently work. When appearing on ARD, the Chancellor “looked like a student at an ‘interrogation’ who was caught copying,” he says. In comparison, the “almost perfectly choreographed” TV address last March was “terrific”. “In the meantime the compass seems to have been lost a bit.”

Individual statements by Merkel – for example that, on the whole, nothing went wrong with the vaccination campaign – left people with the uncomfortable feeling that politics did not want to learn anything from past mistakes. “The Chancellor in particular can afford a gentle ‘Mea Culpa’ (my fault), because she did a really good job in the first phases of the pandemic,” says Roselieb.

Current figures also indicate that the government’s support could slowly slip away. In a current survey by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of the German Press Agency, only 50 percent of those questioned rate the federal government’s crisis management as rather positive. In October it was 57 percent, during the first corona wave in April it was even 67 percent.

According to the survey, only one in four believes in the Chancellor’s promise of vaccination – a “vaccination offer” for all people in Germany until the end of the summer. The skepticism prevails even in their own ranks. 47 percent of the voters of the CDU and CSU do not believe in a vaccination offer for everyone until September 21st. And in Germany, the disputes about the lockdown before the next summit continue almost unchecked.

Angela Merkel in Corona crisis: Expert criticizes: “It really needs to be a power word”

This value could soon fall further, believes Roselieb: “If politicians do not soon succeed in making their decisions in crisis management comprehensible and credible again, the trust of those citizens who are far removed from Corona skeptics should soon wane. “

But what do you do? Matthias Burkard is a communications consultant who specializes in crisis communications. He thinks that Angela Merkel could initially proliferate with what has been achieved. The government has managed the balancing act between protection and economic security. “Actually, she should now approach her self-confidence and say: We have mastered this well and we are coping well.” Instead, he believes that Merkel’s statements are shaped by the fact that she is “not comfortable with the vaccination situation.”

Therefore, the expert Burkard would like more clarity from the Chancellor. “It should really be a word of power now. In principle, Ms. Merkel does not have to be considerate, she is free from party-political calculations, ”he says. In view of the mutations, communication must be: “The enemy has become stronger, so we also have to go a step further.”

Corona in Germany: 18 to 20 months would be common – crisis researchers puzzled about the Chancellor’s course

Crisis researcher Roselieb advises the federal government to keep a slightly steadier hand. From crisis research it is known that pandemics in Europe lasted around 18 to 20 months. He therefore expects restrictions until at least autumn 2021. He would not open the bill with the omnipresent Chancellor as an indicator for the decisive pandemic phase.

“The second half of the pandemic has only just begun and the Chancellor is actually – similar to the spring immediately at the beginning of the lockdown – always the trump card for the really hot phase of crisis communication.” A “TV traveling circus” comes a little too early, thinks Roselieb. (dpa / fn)