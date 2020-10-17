Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel today made a strong appeal to the population to leave their homes as little as possible, renounce unnecessary trips and avoid meeting with people outside their home in the face of the worrying increase in coronavirus infections in Germany, that this Saturday they reached a new maximum level with 7,830 new infections in 24 hours. “Stay, as far as possible, at home, at home,” Merkel appeals to the Germans in her traditional weekly “podcast” broadcast by the Federal Chancellery over the internet and in which she calls to “meet much less people outside or inside the home ”and“ to give up any trip that is not really necessary and every party that is not of compulsory attendance ”.

“I know this not only sounds harsh, but it is a great sacrifice on a personal level,” says the head of the German government., who then points out that it is a temporary resignation and that it is done “for ourselves. For our own health and that of all those for whom we can save illness. So that our health system is not overwhelmed, so that our children’s schools and nurseries can remain open. For our economy and our jobs. Angela Merkel warns that Germany has reached “a very serious phase of the coronavirus pandemic” and that the pathogen is spreading much faster than at the beginning of the epidemic half a year ago.

“The comparatively more relaxed summer has ended and we are facing difficult months”, highlights the conservative policy in its message to the population and adds that “in the coming days and weeks it will be decided what winter will be like, what our Christmases will be like.” Merkel reminds that so that the virus does not spread in an uncontrolled way, all the contact persons of each infected must be located to break the chain of infections. “The health offices are doing a great job”, but where the numbers of infected are too high, they can no longer carry out the scans completely, laments the head of the German executive.

The Federal Chancellor emphasizes that Germany managed to overcome comparatively well the first phase of the pandemic, because “we acted together” and the rules were respected. He also emphasizes that “we must now do everything possible so that the virus does not spread uncontrollably” and explains that “every day counts and each and every one of us can make their contribution by maintaining the minimum physical distance, complying with the rules of hygiene and making use of masks so that the figures go back down ».

“But we must now go even further,” Merkel claims in her message to the citizens of Germany. “Science clearly warns us that the spread of the virus depends directly on the contacts, the encounters that each of us has.” If everyone appreciably reduces all their encounters beyond the family circle, “then we will be able to stop and reverse the trend of increasing infections,” finally appeals the head of the German government. Angela Merkel’s podcast can be downloaded from the official website of the Federal Chancellery, but also through Spotify, iTunes and Deezer.