Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Split

Angela Merkel as a guest at the book fair in Leipzig. © Sebastian Willnow/dpa

Angela Merkel was Chancellor of Germany for 16 years. At the Leipzig Book Fair, she reveals what she believes has divided opinions in the republic.

Leipzig – Your appearance should be the highlight of this year’s Leipzig Book Fair: Angela Merkel. On Saturday evening (April 29), the Chancellor was a guest at an event at the trade fair and spoke to Giovanni di Lorenzo, Editor-in-Chief of Die Zeit, about her time in the Chancellery and the consequences for Germany.

Merkel refused to share responsibility for the AfD’s high approval ratings, especially in East Germany. The former chancellor, on the other hand, attributed their strengthening to “political situations” that her government “had to deal with”. These in turn would have “led to a division of opinions in Germany”. However, she has no understanding for people who violate democratic principles. Merkel responded to a question from her interlocutor, Di Lorenzo, whether her policies could have something to do with the election results of the AfD.

Angela Merkel talks about the refugee crisis and candidacy

One must try to convince people who no longer believe in democracy of the values ​​of a free society. “It is difficult for some people to bring them back,” Merkel admitted in Leipzig.

The former chancellor also spoke about 2015, the year of the so-called refugee crisis in Germany. The criticism that flared up about her political course was a reason for her to compete again in 2017. “I’m not running away after this decision,” Merkel said to herself. Instead, she continued to try to stay in touch with the citizens. “I’m not lost in my chancellorship and haven’t left the house,” said the former head of government.

Angela Merkel – end of an era: the most bizarre pictures of the Chancellor View photo gallery

Angela Merkel: Not satisfied with the promotion of women

Angela Merkel was also not satisfied with her record of the promotion of women during her term of office. “I did not achieve the goal that I would have liked to have achieved,” said the CDU politician. The number of women in her party shows that women have not been sufficiently promoted in the past. The fact that there are fewer women than men in management positions in business, for example, is dramatic. “We need parity – everywhere,” demanded Merkel. This also applies to the Bundestag, “in whatever way”.

Looking at herself, she still finds it difficult to use the female form, as the former chancellor reported. “In the GDR I was a physicist. I had a degree in physics, that’s what it said on my degree.” In the meantime, she has got used to speaking of herself as a physicist. Otherwise they don’t gender, she said. “I always stick to the Duden.” (dil/dpa)