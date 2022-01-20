Unemployed since leaving the German government about a month ago, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel turned down a job offer at the UN. The invitation was made by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres.

According to the German agency DPA, Angela Merkel called Guterres to thank him for the proposal and to say that she would not accept the invitation to lead an advisory council on the management of global public goods.

Merkel left the German government in December 2021 after 16 years in power.

For now, the only thing that is known about Merkel’s future is that she will release a memoir written with her main adviser, Beate Baumann.

