The German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, declared this Thursday in favor of carrying out “indirect contacts” with the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in power in the Gaza Strip, indispensable according to her to achieve a ceasefire in the military escalation with Israel.

“It doesn’t have to be direct, but of course Hamas must be involved in some way. Because without Hamas there will be no ceasefire,” Merkel said during a television interview on German public broadcaster ARD.

The German head of government, who like much of the international community calls for an end to the escalation that has already left more than 240 dead in 11 days, added that Egypt and other Arab states are holding talks with that Islamist organization.

On the other hand, the German Chancellor once again insisted on Israel’s right to defend itself.

Merkel also remarked the willingness of the German government to contribute to a diplomatic solution for a long-term sustainable situation in the region.

“Unfortunately this has not happened for decades, but it does not mean that efforts should not be continued,” he said.

Palestinian extremist groups again fired rockets into Israeli territory on Thursday. Photo: AFP

In this context, he placed the diplomatic visit that the German Minister of Foreign Affairs, Heiko Maas, is carrying out in the region.

“I don’t think we are the deciding factor on our own,” he said.

Merkel stressed that Germany could nevertheless contribute efforts to a negotiated solution in the framework of the transatlantic and European unity together with France, and also with the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

Merkel returned to condemn the anti-Semitic riots in Germany in the strongest terms and insisted that there will be “zero tolerance” for them.

He added that a distinction must be made between criticism of the policies of the State of Israel and anti-Judaism.

Israel again bombed the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Eleven days of violence

Fighting between Israel and Hamas began on May 10, when the Palestinian armed group fired long-range rockets into Jerusalem after days of clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, a disputed place of worship. revered by Jews and Muslims.

Aggressive police tactics at the compound, as well as the threat of eviction on dozens of Palestinian families at the behest of Jewish settlers, had fueled tensions.

Since then, Israel launched hundreds of airstrikes it says are targeting Hamas infrastructure, like its extensive network of tunnels.

Hamas and other armed groups present in residential areas more than 4,000 rockets were fired at Israeli cities, of which hundreds fell short. Most of those who made it across the border were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome system, or fell into open spaces.

At least 230 Palestinians were killed, including 65 children and 39 women, and 1,710 people were injured, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not separate the numbers of civilians and combatants.

Hamas and the Islamic Jihad group say that at least 20 of its fighters were killed, while Israel says the number is at least 130. Some 58,000 Palestinians fled their homes.

In Israel, 12 people died, including two minors and a soldier.

Source: DPA and AFP

CB