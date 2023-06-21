Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

Markus Söder presented former Chancellor Angela Merkel with the Bavarian Order of Merit today. Your relationship with Bavaria thus takes a conciliatory turn.

Munich – Former Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and her relationship with Bavaria is taking a conciliatory turn today: on Wednesday (June 21), the 68-year-old will receive the Bavarian Order of Merit. CSU chairman Markus Söder will present it to her in the Munich Residenz.

Angela Merkel (CDU, former Chancellor) receives the Bavarian Order of Merit from Markus Söder (CSU), Prime Minister of Bavaria. © Sven Hoppe/dpa

In mid-May, when the award was made public, a spokesman for the State Chancellery said: “Angela Merkel will receive the Bavarian Order of Merit for her commitment to the well-being of the Bavarian people at a time that was characterized by an almost unprecedented extent of international crises,” and added : “Likewise, as the first female Chancellor in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany, she was and is a role model for equal rights.”

Order of Merit for Angela Merkel: Memorable moment with Stoiber, Seehofer, Söder

The relationship between Bavaria and the CSU to Merkel has always been changeable. The famous Wolfratshauser breakfast at Edmund Stoiber’s in 2002 will remain unforgotten. In 2005 Merkel became chancellor and remained so for 16 years.

2015 was also a memorable moment: At the CSU party conference, the then CSU leader Horst Seehofer took on Merkel’s refugee policy on the open stage and left her there like a schoolgirl.

For a long time, Söder’s relationship with the former chancellor was mixed. However, they agreed on the Corona issue, when both drove a very strict course. Pictures for eternity were also created during Merkel’s visit to Söder am Chiemsee, including boat and carriage rides together.

It is currently raining awards for Merkel – Wüst came before Söder

It’s almost raining awards for Merkel at the moment. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier presented her with the Grand Cross in a special version – the highest German medal for personal achievements. There has also been criticism of Merkel’s earlier Russia and energy policies.

And on May 16, Merkel received the NRW State Prize in Cologne from the hands of Hendrik Wüst, who had meanwhile warned that the CDU had to return to Merkel’s center-of-centre politics, thereby driving CDU leader Friedrich Merz by the cart.

Merkel receives medals upon medals – the current chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), on the other hand, has to listen to criticism for his meeting with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang: At “Maischberger” Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann expressed her displeasure. (smu)