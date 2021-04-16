The Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel received this Friday the first dose of COVID vaccine from the AstraZeneca laboratory, announced a German government spokesperson.

“I am glad to have received today [viernes] my first dose of AstraZeneca, “said the German Chancellor, quoted in a tweet by Steffen Seibert, which also showed the vaccination certificate.

“I thank all those who participate in the vaccination campaign, and all those who are vaccinated,” Merkel added in that tweet, for whom “getting vaccinated is the key to getting out of the pandemic“.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was vaccinated this Friday with AstraZeneca. Photo: Bloomberg

A few hours before, Seibert had anticipated that the chancellor would receive her first dose “shortly” and that later she would be informed about it, something that contrasts with other German public officials who have allowed themselves to be vaccinated in recent days in front of the cameras with the objective from encourage the population to be immunized against the coronavirus.

Seibert himself, the German president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and the president of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for virology, Lothar Wieler, are some of the names who in the last two weeks have made their vaccination public.

The 66-year-old chancellor falls into the age category of people eligible for the Swedish-British vaccine, whose use was temporarily suspended in mid-March and has restricted use in Germany for people over 60 years of age due to rare cases thrombosis detected in Europe.

As of April 2, there were 42 registered cases of cerebral venous thrombosis in Germany after a vaccination with AstraZeneca. In 35 cases, these were women between the ages of 20 and 63, and eight died.

According to updated data from the Ministry of Health, 18.5% of the population (15.4 million people) have received at least one dose in Germany and 6.4% (5.3 million) already have the full regimen.

