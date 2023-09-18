Home page politics

Patrick Mayer

Ukraine would like to join NATO. According to a report, the fact that this didn’t happen earlier has a lot to do with Angela Merkel.

Berlin – What role does Germany’s Russia policy play in the outbreak of the Ukraine war? Was Berlin too passive? Research of the Mirror According to reports, then-Chancellor Angela Merkel is said to have blocked Ukraine’s possible accession to NATO in the spring of 2008.

Ukraine’s NATO accession: German Chancellor Angela Merkel vetoed it in 2008

This is said to have happened at the NATO summit in Bucharest in April 2008. US President George W. Bush is said to have supported Kiev’s membership in the Western defense alliance at the time – Merkel therefore did not. The Mirror relies on “half a dozen participants at the Bucharest summit” in his research.

The allegations mentioned are serious. The then American Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice was extremely angry with the former German Chancellor. The then Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski is said to have actually attacked his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Had a basis for discussion with Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin: former Chancellor Angela Merkel. © IMAGO / SNA

“I invite Ms. Merkel and Mr. Sarkozy (former President of France, d. Red.) to visit Bucha and see what the policy of concessions towards Russia has led to,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in April 2022 after the alleged Russian war crimes in the small town north of Kiev.

Ukraine’s NATO membership: Angela Merkel and Sarkozy’s France rejected it

Merkel then explained that she stands by her “decisions in connection with the NATO summit in 2008” and expressed the fear that Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin might have already struck back then if the process of joining the transatlantic defense alliance had been initiated. “I didn’t want to provoke that,” Merkel continued in her justification. In any case, Ukraine was a country divided on the NATO issue at the time.

The heads of government also received Russian President Vladimir Putin at the NATO summit in Bucharest. Who, with Merkel’s help, prevented Ukraine from joining? Ultimately, according to the report, the French, the Spanish, Italy, the Benelux countries, Portugal and Norway also rejected it. The Mirror writes about “Merkel’s resistance”.

What speaks against their thesis about the alleged Ukrainian disunity is that the then President Viktor Yushchenko as well as the Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko and the Speaker of Parliament, and thus the three highest constitutional bodies, had all signaled to NATO that they were interested in joining. In January 2008 they sent a letter to Brussels in which they demanded a so-called “Membership Action Plan” (MAP) from NATO.

Ukraine joins NATO: Jens Stoltenberg wants Kiev to join

The problem, however, was “that the reforms did not make progress in order to achieve NATO standards in the military, politics and judiciary.” Widespread corruption was also an obstacle. At the time, Ukraine was ranked 118th in Transparency International’s corruption index. “Yanukovych and Tymoshenko themselves were considered for sale,” writes the news magazine. Merkel’s government internally assumed that around two thirds of the population at the time had a “negative attitude towards NATO”. So are Zelensky’s accusations untenable? At least there was no MAP, not even after the Russian attack on Ukraine.

Bucharest in April 2008: German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President George W. Bush confer. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

Instead, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg once again stated that he expects a long war in Ukraine. “Most wars last longer than expected when they broke out,” the Norwegian told the newspapers Funke Media Group: “We all want a quick peace. At the same time, we must recognize that if President Zelensky and the Ukrainians stop fighting, their country will no longer exist. If President Putin and Russia stop arms, we will have peace.”

After all, he went on to say that there was no doubt that Ukraine would eventually be in NATO. Stoltenberg had already spoken out months ago in favor of Kiev joining the alliance in the long term. After the Germans were against it in 2008 under Merkel. (pm)