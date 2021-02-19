Before the online G7 summit, human rights organizations are calling for the corona vaccine to be distributed fairly. Angela Merkel speaks at a press conference.

+++ 4.46 p.m .: “The important thing is that the vaccine arrives,” replies Merkel to a journalist question whether the vaccine was fairly distributed around the world. There has to be a good balance, some of the European vaccines go to countries in Latin America and Asia.

+++ 4.42 p.m .: Multilateralism must be strengthened, says Angela Merkel. The corona pandemic in particular showed how dependent the countries of the world are on each other.

+++ 4.41 p.m .: “The pandemic will only be defeated when everyone in the world has been vaccinated.” The coronavirus mutants are very dangerous and could worsen the effectiveness of the vaccines, the warned Chancellor. After the pandemic, the economy must be made sustainable, climate change is just like that Corona crisis a natural disaster. According to Merkel, the WHO and the WTO must be strengthened.

G7 summit with Angela Merkel: focus on fighting pandemics and recovering the economy

+++ 4.37 p.m .: “That was a very constructive exchange,” says Merkel at the press conference after G7 summit conclusion. Fighting the pandemic, the recovery of the global economy and engagement in Africa were the focus of the deliberations, said the Chancellor.

+++ 16.08 clock: Angela Merkel has at G7 summit a further 1.5 billion euros for the global fight against Covid-19 has been pledged. The development ministry announced that around one billion euros will go to the international vaccination alliance Gavi. The remaining funds are intended to strengthen the World Health Organization and vaccine research, especially on mutations of the coronavirus.

+++ 4 p.m .: Chancellor Angela Merkel will shortly after the end of the G7 summit a press conference hold off. We will inform you about the events live.

G7 Summit and Munich Security Conference – Angela Merkel speaks to Joe Biden

Update from 02/19/2021, 11.30 a.m .: Today, Friday, there are two important ones international summits instead of: on the one hand the G7 summit and on the other hand the Munich Security Conference. The results of both events are eagerly awaited – not least because of the participation of Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden.

But what are both events about? – on overview.

G7 summit: On the G7 summit it will mainly be about the development of the Corona pandemic and the associated worldwide distribution from Vaccines walk. Presides over the digital summit of states Great Britain this year. prime minister Boris Johnson recently called for an acceleration of international vaccine production. It was an unprecedented global achievement, one within around 300 days Corona vaccine to develop, he emphasized. Now it is time to push the distribution. He also challenged the heads of state G7 Countries to give more financial support to the vaccination initiative “Covax” for the benefit of poor countries. US President Biden wants to provide a total of up to four billion US dollars for this. The White House announced that it would initially pledge two billion dollars at the summit. She wanted another two billion dollars U.S. government over a period of two years if other donors had also fulfilled their commitments. Federal Development Minister Gerd Müller stated that by the end of the year at least 20 percent of the population in developing countries would oppose the Coronavirus to vaccinate. “At the moment a total of 27 billion euros are missing,” he told the newspapers of the “Funke media group”.

Munich Security Conference: Focus of Munich Security Conference will very likely die transatlantic relations between Europe and the USA be. There is talk of a new beginning. The partnership was under Biden-Predecessor Donald Trump* reached a low point. The transatlantic coordinator of the federal government, Peter Beyer (CDU), told the "Rheinische Post" that he expected from Biden concrete statements on cooperation with the EU. "A close Western alliance that goes far beyond the cooperation of the Obama years would be ideal."

G7 summit and Munich security conference on Friday (February 19, 2021)

Wolfgang Ischinger, head of the Munich Security Conference, also expects conflict issues such as dealing with China or Russia and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to be dealt with.

First report from 02/18/2021, 3:30 p.m .: Munich – On the occasion of the online meeting of the seven major economic powers (G7) Development organizations have a global vaccination schedule and are more committed to fighting that Coronavirus required. Poorer countries need more help. From the meeting on Friday G7– Round, at which for the first time the new US President Joe Biden will also make financial commitments to fight the pandemic and distribute Vaccines expected.

This year the federal government is making available 1.5 billion euros for the campaign of the World Health Organization (WHO) and other actors with the ACT Accelerator (Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator). An important part is the Covax initiative, in which the development and distribution of Corona vaccines be pooled to provide fair access to all countries.

Organization One criticizes G7 talks: Rich nations secure too much corona vaccine

Organization One criticized that rich nations would gain access to much more Vaccines secure as you need. Access is made more difficult for poorer countries. If rich countries continued to have a monopoly on the first two billion vaccine doses, it could double that number corona-Giving dead as if the vaccine was shared fairly, according to the organization on their website.

Of the G7– One called for “careful planning” to global distribution of states Vaccines to improve. The transfer must start before potential donor countries start accumulating excess vaccine doses. “As long as the virus remains uncontrolled somewhere on the planet, it will continue to mutate, cross borders and wreak havoc in society and the global economy,” said an analysis by the organization.

Corona pandemic and vaccine in focus: G7 discussion and online security conference

The G7 video call will take place tomorrow, Friday (February 19, 2021) under the chairmanship of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The official G7Summit is scheduled to take place in Cornwall, UK in June. The virtual G7 summit is the first international meeting at which the new US president Joe Biden participates. Much hope is placed in it for an improvement in transatlantic relations. To the G7 countries In addition to Germany, the USA and Great Britain, it also includes France, Italy, Canada and Japan.

On the same day there is also an online version of the Munich Security Conference instead, which has been postponed in its usual form. Here, too, it should be about transatlantic relations, but other topics are climate protection and also the corona pandemic. Next to the new US President Joe Biden Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), UN General Secretary António Guterres and Bill Gates will speak at the conference. The meeting can be followed online in the live stream.

UN Secretary General António Guterres had criticized * this week that the distribution of the corona–Vaccines completely “unbalanced and unfair”. Because so far ten countries have vaccinated three quarters of all available vaccine doses, he criticized. 130 other countries, however, had not yet received a single dose. He called for a global vaccination plan that would involve researchers, manufacturers and donors. (Friederike Meier, Tobias Utz, dpa / AFP)* fr.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.