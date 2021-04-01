Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel was hopeful and optimistic today in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, although she once again appealed to the population to restrict their personal contacts to a minimum and forgo traveling during the Easter holidays to avoid a further spread of the disease. “Together we will defeat the virus,” says Merkel in an extraordinary video message for the Easter festivities released by the Federal Chancellery this Thursday, in which she acknowledges that “unfortunately we will once again face limited festivities.” After highlighting that she understands the disappointment of citizens and underlining that “we have been under severe restrictions for many months,” the head of the German government warns that the current situation of the pandemic forces us to celebrate Easter in a very calm way, “in a very quiet circle. small and with very few contacts ”.

Merkel adds that everyone must consistently abide by the rules dictated to prevent the spread of the virus, including the one that prohibits the meetings of more than five people from two different homes. “With our behavior we can stop, stop and reverse the sharp increase in the numbers of infections,” says the conservative policy. In spite of everything, it is a sure sign that the current sacrifices will have their reward and that the pandemic will come to an end. The large-scale tests and the vaccination campaign are “two strong aids that we did not yet have last year.” The chancellor’s message comes as the numbers of infections in Germany have progressively increased in Germany for two weeks. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) recorded 24,300 new infections in the last 24 hours, as well as 201 new deaths. The incidence rate of the virus this Thursday was 134.2 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in a week.

Angela Merkel insisted that vaccination is the key to overcoming the pandemic and stressed that the medical decision to inoculate the AstraZeneca vaccine only to those over 60 years of age in Germany due to the danger of cerebral thrombosis does not change things. In that sense, he stressed that vaccine supplies are progressively increasing and that millions of people in this country are immunized every week. Meanwhile, the president of Germany, Frank Walter Steinmeier, received the first dose of AstraZeneca today to be immunized against the virus and expressed his confidence in the vaccine developed by a Swedish-British consortium despite reservations. Merkel has also announced that she will also be inoculated with this vaccine “when it touches me”, after underlining that every citizen must wait for their vaccination group to be called by the health authorities.

Germany is experiencing an austere Easter, with hotels and holiday homes closed, as well as bars and restaurants, all of them closed since the beginning of last November. What’s more, in some states such as Hamburg, a curfew has been imposed from 9 at night to 5 in the morning due to the escalating incidence of the virus. At their last meeting, Merkel and the prime ministers of the 16 federal states agreed on maximum restrictions in those localities or regions where the incidence exceeds 100 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in a week.