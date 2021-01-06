After the criticism of the procurement of the vaccine doses, there will be another conference on January 6th. At the Corona summit, Chancellor Angela Merkel is said to have found clear words.

Recently, the criticism of a vaccination start that is too slow in Germany has become louder.

A further course of action will be discussed in a meeting on January 6th.

Angela Merkel spoke out loud Funke media group already with harsh words.

Berlin – the first Corona summit of the federal and state governments in the new year started with a two-hour delay. The reason was “preparatory talks,” as a government spokesman announced in advance. Topic certainly which was officially announced later extended lockdown and its further tightening. But also: the very slow one Start of vaccinations in Germany.

Corona vaccinations: 100 million more doses for Germany?

The critic its procurement has become louder and louder lately, and the situation in Berlin has become more tense. The magazine The mirror wants to have already learned that with the manufacturer Biontech * about a Doubling of the vaccination doses delivered is negotiated. If this contract were concluded, the delivery bottlenecks in Germany could also be caused by 100 million vaccine doses plus the option to 200 million more be terminated. However, delivery would only be possible in the second half of the year.

In a convened Meeting on Wednesday January 6th, should there be an exchange on the question of “whether and how additional production of vaccines * in Germany coordinated support can come ”. Minister of Health Jens Spahn announced that it would provide more information on Wednesday afternoon.

Chancellor Angela Merkel railed against the SPD’s harsh vaccine criticism

According to the newspapers of the Funke media group should now Statements by Chancellor Angela Merkel * from the Federal Chancellery, which she did during the Corona summit on Tuesday. The words of the Chancellor were therefore: “When I unpackWhat kind of mistakes went wrong here in this round, if I were to make it public … “Above all, the addressees of the threat should be Prime Minister of the SPD-led federal states have been.

Because precisely the SPD expressed harsh criticism of the slow procurement of vaccine doses in Germany and the entire EU. Merkel is also said to have added behind closed doors on Tuesday: “Do we want a committee of inquiry into the behavior of the EU Commission?”

In addition, she expressed the wish that the group should question itself critically, since mistakes had also been made there. The clear words of the Chancellor: "I will find us already very self-confident, how we judge others. "Merkel is also standing in front of her health minister, who has recently had to endure a lot of criticism – also from her coalition partner.