According to a media report, Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to shut down Germany completely in the corona pandemic with a mega lockdown. Which tough rules are planned – an overview.

Munich / Berlin – The absolute horror scenario in the Coronavirus pandemic* in Germany takes on real contours.

Corona lockdown: is Germany closing down in the coronavirus pandemic?

corona* -Hammer from Berlin! Between the capital NRW, Saxony, Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria should public life because of Corona mutations* soon come to a complete standstill and come to a standstill. That reported the picture (behind a payment barrier) on January 14th.

Will in the coming week Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU)* the measures accordingly with the prime ministers of the federal states Bavaria’s Markus Söder (CSU)* decide. Without exception Home office, Cessation of traffic in Germany, a all day curfew – these are the planned ones Corona rules* the federal government:

Coronavirus lockdown in Germany: These are the planned corona rules of the federal government

All-day curfew: This applies because of the Corona mutation for example in England – and is now also for Germany in conversation. This means that citizens are no longer allowed to go outside the door of their place of residence during the day. to travel and day trips would be impossible.

This applies because of the for example in England – and is now also for in conversation. This means that citizens are no longer allowed to go outside the door of their place of residence during the day. and day trips would be impossible. Home office compulsory : Individual federal states should push for this – unless it really works otherwise.

: Individual federal states should push for this – unless it really works otherwise. Schools and daycare centers : These would be at the Shutdown variant remain closed nationwide.

: These would be at the remain closed nationwide. Complete shutdown of traffic in Germany : Local and long-distance public transport could be completely stopped. That would mean: There would be no more buses, suburban trains, underground trains and trains and no more planes would fly. According to participants in a CDU presidium meeting, pointed Merkel a possible discontinuation of local and long-distance public transport but back.

: Local and long-distance public transport could be completely stopped. That would mean: There would be no more buses, suburban trains, underground trains and trains and no more planes would fly. According to participants in a CDU presidium meeting, pointed a possible discontinuation of local and long-distance public transport but back. FFP2 mask compulsory *: What in Bavaria Implemented from January 18th, could be throughout Germany be valid.

According to picture Prime Minister Merkel wants to meet with the Prime Minister’s Conference on January 20 and tighten the measures. (pm) * Merkur.de is part of the Germany-wide Ippen digital editorial network