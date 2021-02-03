As a prelude to make the dimension clear: The pandemic is throwing the world back by five years in the fight against poverty, say scientists.

Covid 19 with all the economic and social consequences is accordingly a challenge for society as a whole, including in Germany. Solidarity and empathy are logically the order of the day, both due to the situation.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has once again missed a chance to show that she not only understands it in a purely intellectual way, but also feels it. Presenting your policy empathically instead of authoritatively, that’s what it’s about – at least, too. But apparently she doesn’t want to succeed. And the end of your chancellorship is approaching.

So: encourage people that and how the burdens will end. For the poorest stuck in lockdown – how many actually? – whose standard rate at Hartz IV, for example, has been increased by just 14 euros to 446 euros this January.

And with regard to the middle class, in which many are now financially struggling, so among the self-employed, who fall back on savings for their retirement.

Even very carefully considered hygiene concepts, whether in art, culture, restaurants, hairdressers, have not been and are not recognized. The list is long, and the ones listed are not primarily considered “super spreaders”. Not at all, as the numbers say. But Merkel doesn’t say that.

Neither does she have anything to say about lockdown plans. Where, as in some parts of the country, where the incidence values ​​fall below the – already controversial – incidence values ​​shouldn’t the phase-out step by step be prepared or even approached?

That is what rulers in the countries mean. The Chancellor doesn’t. To learn of encouragement here would have been a step towards the burdened, the laborious, the troubled. That’s compassionate. But isn’t that also logical, given the situation in which society finds itself?