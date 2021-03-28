D.he Chancellor asked the citizens for forgiveness last week. She did it for a wrong decision that was made hastily, overtaxed and apparently without sufficient consultation with constitutional and administrative lawyers. However, she did not make this decision on her own for an Easter break with two additional holidays. And in connection with unsuccessful decisions in the fight against the pandemic, it was certainly not the most serious error. In comparison, how much forgiveness would those who have been so reluctant to order vaccines have to ask, for example?

In the case of Anne Will, with whom she entered into a dialogue about the past week on Sunday evening, the Chancellor described the “uncertainty” into which the country had been plunged as the reason for asking for forgiveness. But that was the weakest point of the dialogue. Because what kind of uncertainty was there anyway? Not knowing when to shop before Easter? Certainly an existential problem of the first order. But maybe manageable. Isn’t it rather the naughtiness or indifference or inactivity of the past summer and autumn something that is at the top of the list of attitudes in need of forgiveness?



A little bit: Angela Merkel was also concerned with Anne Will to appreciate the supposed progress of the vaccination campaign.







Merkel’s conversation was one that was directed against naive attitudes. Testing alone does not help. “Testing and strolling”, as it is called in Berlin, she lacks faith in it. She indicated that even testing twice in schools was only a minimum requirement.

She also seems to be gradually losing patience with companies when it comes to mandatory home offices. The Infection Protection Act may have to be revised so that nationwide standards are enforced. But that too must not only go through the Bundestag, but also through the Bundesrat. Angela Merkel would also see herself there against her own party friends, for example the eager to experiment Prime Minister from Saarland.



Calm, matter-of-fact, serene, Anne Will.







Merkel does not see all of her colleagues at the level of seriousness that the situation demands. Of course, she does not initially name any names, because there would be close relatives among them. But if the seriousness of the situation is so important, can the protection of the prime minister be the last word? At this point Merkel becomes very clear: if she takes action, she is criticized in an authoritarian manner, if she does not take action, indecision is complained about.

One is her Lauterbach (SPD), the other is her Hans (CDU). For Merkel, the Saarland strategy of her party colleague lacks a stable base of numbers. Tübingen and Rostock are also currently paving the way for them, as much as Merkel praises Boris Palmer’s (Greens) municipal policy. She doesn’t even find Armin Laschet’s generous use of the term “emergency brake” helpful. The distribution of roles, in which the Chancellery is responsible for strictness and the federal states for looseness, does not suit her. The conversation with Anne Will was also a sketchy seminar on political decision-making. There is always more to be considered than what commentators consider desirable.

The insight into their various considerations does not automatically lead to the decision that the options chosen are correct. Merkel argues that “focusing on yourself” is not a good strategy. But the fact that it costs lives if solidarity is upheld did not occur in Merkel’s defense of the EU. The Chancellor did not give an answer to why something is possible in Great Britain that is not possible on the continent.



That was how it was five and a half years ago. The diamond is correct. Angela Merkel and Anne Will in October 2015.







When asked about the falling confidence in the federal government, Merkel replied on the one hand that people were tired. On the other hand, she referred to other countries that are not doing better either, but often worse. But in the pandemic and when it comes to dying, suffering shared is not suffering half. Perhaps it is not the numerical values ​​at all that cause confidence to decline. Anne Will rightly listed the back and forth of the decisions, the contradicting attitudes, the hesitant payouts, the enrichment of Union MPs and much more.

The Chancellor also said in her statement last Wednesday that she was taking responsibility for the wrong decision made on Monday. An answer to the question of what exactly that meant was not given by Anne Will.

Because the question about it wasn’t even asked. As is so often the case when responsibility is taken for something. In the past, the assumption of responsibility was often associated with resignations. This is not the case at the moment. Angela Merkel’s last two cabinets are among the most resilient in the history of the Federal Republic. Mr. Spahn and Mr. Scheuer are currently even forming a task force. If they are not removed, this is due to the fact that it is Merkel’s last cabinet. Merkel no longer has time for irrelevant aspects such as assessing her staff.