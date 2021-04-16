German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Friday for a nationwide “emergency brake” to be quickly applied to contain the coronavirus pandemic, including a curfew included. “The virus does not forgive half measures”, he warned.

“Every day before this emergency brake is applied throughout the country, it is a day won,” Merkel explained to Parliament, where a reform is being debated to be able to apply measures at the national level. Approval in the Bundestag will come in principle next Wednesday.

The chancellor stressed that “the virus does not forgive half measures, which only make everything more difficult”, nor “indecision, it only makes everything take longer.”

A group of people queue to be tested in Berlin. Photo: RETUER

“You can’t negotiate with the virusHe understands only one language, that of determination, “he emphasized.

Limit contacts and shut down the economy

Among the measures that are being proposed is a restriction on night mobility from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., questioned by members of the opposition.

The bill provides, in addition to the curfew, to limit interpersonal contacts to cohabitants and an external person from 100 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days, as well as the closure of non-essential shops, culture, leisure and restaurants.

The schools will maintain face-to-face classes (although with restrictions) up to 200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days, although from 100 positive, two weekly rapid antigen tests will be mandatory.

The bill also obliges employers to offer their workers in person at least one weekly test (teleworking has been recommended throughout the country for months).

If it enters into force now, the so-called “federal emergency brake” would affect some 330 of the country’s just over 400 districts, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for virology, including the seven most populous cities (Berlin , Munich, Hamburg, Cologne, Bonn, Stuttgart and Frankfurt).

However, Merkel recalled that it is a looser curfew that applied in other parts of Europe and that, although “it is not a panacea”, it can have an effect combined with other measures.

Merkel, 66, received on Friday the first dose of the vaccine developed by the pharmaceutical AstraZeneca, which in Germany is reserved for people over 60 years of age due to the possible risk of clots, as confirmed by her spokesperson, Steffen Seibert.

The head of the German government was “happy” for this first injection, and took the opportunity to defend that “Vaccination is key to overcoming the pandemic“.

Almost 26 thousand new infections

German authorities confirmed this Friday about 26,000 coronavirus cases during the last day, with which the European country touches the threshold of 3.1 million infections since the start of the pandemic, according to data published by the Robert Koch Institute.

The agency, the government entity in charge of the control of infectious diseases, indicated through its website that during the last 24 hours they have been notified 25,831 cases and 247 deaths, which places the totals at 3,099,273 and 79,628, respectively.

It also stated that the cumulative incidence rate during the last seven days is 160.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with about 218,600 active cases. This figure has risen again in recent days.

On the other hand, it has estimated at around 2,752,000 the total of people recovered to date from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, including some 15,900 in the last 24 hours.

Source: agencies