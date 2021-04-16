Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel today appealed to regional governments, municipalities and parties with parliamentary representation to immediately decree maximum restrictions in the face of the incessant escalation of coronavirus infections, the increase in deaths and the threat of collapse of the stations intensive care. “The situation is serious, it is very serious,” warned Merkel in her speech to the Bundestag, the lower house, during the debate for the approval of the reform of the Federal Law for Infection Prevention, which will reduce powers to the federal states and it will give greater powers to the central government when the incidence of the virus reaches critical levels. After recalling that relief messages are continually being launched from hospitals in fear of being overwhelmed by the wave of new infections, the head of the German government stressed that “we cannot leave doctors and nurses in the lurch. Alone they cannot win the fight against the virus in this third wave despite their best medical arts and their sacrificial work.

The conservative policy urged to dictate new restrictions without waiting for the reform of the law to become effective, since time is short. “The virus does not forgive any hesitation,” he said before the plenary, and then that each day in which the so-called “emergency brake” is applied, the law that is still being debated in the chamber, is a day won against the virus. He also assured that to “stop the rapid increase in infections” it is necessary to “unite better than hitherto the forces of the central government, the federated states and the municipalities.” Angela Merkel vehemently defended the implementation of curfews in regions with a high incidence of the virus as an effective measure to curb its spread and stressed that this measure has worked, in combination with others, with great success in Portugal and the United Kingdom. The Federal Chancellor also referred to the severe restrictive measures adopted on the occasion of the first wave of the coronavirus last spring and stressed that “then we managed to control the pandemic and now we could achieve it again.”

The bill to be approved by the federal parliament contemplates, among other measures, the automatic issuance of curfews between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. in those towns or regions where an incidence of the virus is registered in three consecutive days of more than 100 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in a week. The new regulation establishes that from the aforementioned incidence, only meetings of the members of a household with only another person outside the same will be allowed, both outdoors and indoors, the closure of all cultural and sports centers will be ordered and the closure of all non-essential trade. In the rest of the shops, such as supermarkets, pharmacies, drugstores, newsagents or garden markets, strict hygiene measures are established. Although outdoor sports will be allowed, it must be exercised individually or at most with other people from the same address. Tourist overnight stays are prohibited and gastronomic places, both bars and restaurants, are closed. In educational centers, face-to-face classes will be allowed with two weekly tests for students and teachers. If the incidence exceeds 200 cases in a locality or region, all care classes will be automatically prohibited. The law also requires companies to regularly offer coronavirus tests to their employees.

The Bundestag is expected to vote on the approval of the bill next Wednesday and that it will immediately be processed by the Bundesrat, the German upper house, so that before the end of the week it can be signed by the federal president.