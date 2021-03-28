An eventful week in the fight against the corona pandemic – also for Chancellor Angela Merkel. On Sunday evening she is a guest at “Anne Will”.

Berlin – After only one day, Chancellor Angela Merkel withdrew the proposal for an Easter rest. “This mistake is solely my fault,” she emphasized in her statement, taking full responsibility for the controversial regulation. “Because in the end I have the ultimate responsibility for everything. Qua office it is like that, ”she argued further. And with her apology to the citizens, not least in front of the Prime Ministers. The Chancellor will be a guest at “Anne Will” * (ARD) from 9.45 pm.

Angela Merkel at Anne Will (ARD): Chancellor poses live on TV

Chancellor Angela Merkel visits Anne Will ARD, from 9.45 p.m.

According to ARD, the individual interview should, among other things, deal with the consequences of your admission on crisis management in the Corona * crisis. The questions of where Germany is currently in the fight against the pandemic and how the so-called third wave should be broken are also on the agenda. Angela Merkel was rarely seen in such formats during her years as chancellor. However, their media appearances have increased since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Chancellor Angela Merkel on “Anne Will” (ARD): The TV talk is about corona politics and crisis management

A grueling political week is drawing to a close. Another highlight will be Merkel’s visit to the presenter Anne Will *. In the special format, the Chancellor will comment on her Corona policy. There has recently been a stir about the proposal for an Easter break. After twelve hours of consultation well into the night, the Corona summit ended with the idea of ​​a six-day shutdown of public, economic and private life over the Easter holidays. Maundy Thursday and Holy Saturday should be declared as rest days once. This led to confusion in the practical feasibility in business and politics. Finally the Chancellor rowed back.

She outlined her U-turn as follows: “The idea of ​​an Easter shutdown was designed with the best of intentions, because we absolutely have to manage to slow down and reverse the third wave of the pandemic *. Nevertheless, the idea of ​​the so-called Easter rest was a mistake. It had its good reasons, but in the short time it took, it could not be implemented well enough, if it can ever be implemented in such a way that the cost and benefit are in a reasonably reasonable relationship. ”Too many questions had been left unanswered. Many see this admission of Merkel as a turning point – in the Corona policy, but also in her term of office.(aka) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

Once curfew, once contact relaxation: After the Corona summit, the federal states are going their own way. But now there are signs of a tightening.

List of rubric lists: © Wolfgang Borrs