Angela Melillo talks about the dark period she has faced in recent years and the decision to get married with the man who, according to her, would have sent her mother

Angela Melillo to Verissimo announces his future wedding with Cesare San Mauro revealing a really curious and unexpected background. In the living room of the program hosted by Silvia Toffanin, the showgirl brought to light the period of great difficulty that she had to face and which marked her deeply.

In front of the videos made at Verissimo and the words of the host, Angela showed the truest part of herself. With tears in her eyes in fact, she recounted the period of darkness coming when she is his mother Franca died.

In the showgirl’s life there have been some really difficult moments to overcome and deal with such as the end of her marriage and later the death of her father. Guest in yesterday’s episode of Verissimo, Angela Melillo she let herself go about the difficulties and then the new marriage that will take place in the coming months.

The Italian actress thus tackled a delicate issue by telling her love for her mother and the man who, according to her, sent her from heaven to be happy. An open-hearted confession that left the viewers very excited and moved.

Angela Melillo to Verissimo: “I’m finally getting married”

During the long interview, the actress explained: “Mine mom got sick suddenly. From the moment she discovered this nasty disease, a year and 8 months have passed, in which I have always been with her. Then, unfortunately, May 30th, my daughter’s birthday, passed away ”.

“It’s a date where I don’t know whether to cry or rejoice. My daughter was 3 years old, she was having her birthday and unfortunately my mom left that day”Explains Angela. She herself then recounted a long difficult period that she overcame with great difficulty.

“I went through a dark moment because my mother is the most important thing for me, an immense love, a bond that will never be detached “ says Melillo. Interviewed by Silvia Toffanin, the showgirl also revealed her great love for Cesare San Mauro with whom she will marry.

At the end of the interview, Angela Melillo he has declared: “We met at a dinner, I gave him my first kiss after a month and a half. We have been together for 7 and a half years but we didn’t live together because I didn’t want my daughter to be destabilized. He understood, because she has children. We only moved in together now, early January. I believe that my mom sent it to mesometimes he repeats to me the same things my mother Franca told me ”.